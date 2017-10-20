Reliance Jio recharge plans: Diwali Dhamaka offers make waves anew; see how you can double the benefit

Reliance Jio, the game changer in Indian Telecom industry, has come up with a Diwali day bonanza. New offers have come under Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan plans. The users can now avail these offers. (IE image)

Reliance Jio, the game changer in Indian Telecom industry, has come up with a Diwali day bonanza. New offers have come under Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan plans. The users can now avail these offers. The offer is on Rs 149 plan. A user will get 4.2 GB unlimited data for 28 days. The daily limit cap on the data is 0.15 GB. Under the new scheme i.e. “Diwali Dhamaka” a subscriber recharging with Rs 149 plan will get 4GB of data for 28 days. Earlier, customers got 2GB for 28 days under the same plan.

Jio has also introduced a short validity plan for Rs 52 for a week – Rs 98 for 2 weeks that will offer its customers free voice, SMS, unlimited data (0.15 GB daily), as per website. Jio will continue to offer unlimited voice calls on all packs, which makes it even more attractive.

The benefits under Rs 509 scheme have been cut though, as the company reduced its validity or billing cycle from 56 days to 49. The 509 plan offers 2GB of data per day. However, the high speed gets reduced to 98 GB from 112 GB under the previous scheme. Under the new plan, subscribers will get data at Rs 5.2 per GB.

The Rs 999 plan which, earlier, offered 90 GB of 4G data will now offer 60 GB high-speed data for 3 months. Jio has introduced Rs 1,999 plan which will have six months validity and offer 125 GB data at unrestricted high speed.

This festival of lights, let’s come together, connect with loved ones and unlock new memories. #HappyDiwali #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/ZCkqNZe56v — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) October 19, 2017

Under the new offer, the validity of plan priced at Rs 4,999 will be for a year instead of 210 days under the previous scheme. However, customers opting for it will get unrestricted access to 350 GB high-speed data for the plan period compared to 380 GB offered earlier for same price.

The popular 84-day plan will now cost Rs 459 and customers will get 1GB 4G data at high speed per day, according to the information published on the company’s website. However, there is some other news elsewhere. The Rs 459 plan will also offer Jio customers unlimited services for 84 days for prepaid users followed by data at curtailed speed, along with unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps.