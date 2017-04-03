Reliance Jio Prime Rs 303 vs Vodafone Rs 346 vs Airtel Rs 349 vs Idea Rs 348 vs BSNL Rs 249: A comparison of internet data plans

Reliance Jio Prime: In order to remain competitive, Vodafone, Airtel, Idea and BSNL have announced their own internet and voice calling plans.

Reliance Jio Prime membership deadline has been extended by 15 days to April 15. Despite the fact that according to the company claims of 72 million additions as Prime members, Jio wants to lure in more customers to its network. With the extended deadline and more time in your hands, some of you may be wondering if the offers by Reliance Jio are indeed as good, or could you get a better deal from Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and BSNL.

Jio, not only extended its deadline to sign up for the Prime membership, it also expanded its free data offers. In the Summer Suprise extension, users will get 3 months of extra free data. Meanwhile, in order to remain competitive, Vodafone, Airtel, Idea and BSNL have announced their own internet and voice calling plans. While this is the best time to be a mobile internet user in India, here is a look at what the network service providers are offering, to help you choose which plan suits you.

Reliance Jio

Jio users will have to pay a subscription fee of Rs 99 if they wish to continue using the freebies in the Happy New Year offer. Additionally, users will have to shell out Rs 303 every month to continue accessing Jio’s 4G services and also the full bouquet of Jio’s media services for one year. Also, voice calling, as promised, will always remain free on Jio numbers. Alike the previous ‘Happy New Year’ offer, the Prime membership too will provide users with a FUP limit of 1GB data for each day. Effectively it translates to 30GB data for a month, meaning Rs 10 per day.

Note: Data: 28GB 4G Data (FUP 1GB per day, after this free data but at 128kbps speed) | Calling: Free calls and messages (Local & STD), Free calls and messages on roaming | Validity: 28 days

Vodafone

Vodafone, a while back, had rolled out a recharge pack priced at Rs 346 which comes with 28GB of mobile internet and unlimited free calls. Vodafone has also

put a 1GB data cap on free usage, after which the user will be charged. “Vodafone customers are diverse as are their wants. To satisfy these diverse needs and

wants, Vodafone offers various segmented propositions. This is one such segmented offering and the offer is valid only until 15 March,” Vodafone said in an

official statement.

Vodafone delights: In the new offer called Vodafone Delights, the network service provider is offering its subscribers 24GB of free data in a 3-month cycle. This essentially means that the 24GB can be availed in a period of 3 months, which translates to 8GB per month. This offer is only available to Vodafone post-paid users.

Note: Data: 28GB 4G Data (Free 1GB per day, after this normal data charges apply) | Calling: Free 300 minutes/day and total 1200 minutes in 7days (Local & STD), No free calls on roaming | Validity: 28 days

Airtel

Airtel’s prepaid recharge plan is of Rs 345 which gives the users 1GB of 4G data per day, along with free local, STD calls. Meanwhile, there are terms and conditions of the data usage. 500MB during the day, 500MB during the night. Customers, in order to avail the service, has to sign up before March 31and the recharge will apply for the next 11 months after the deadline. Users should have a 4G smartphone with 4G support.

Other things to know: Unlimited local and STD calls, and 28GB data for 28days. The data is divided as daily 500 MB during the day and same for the night (12AM-6AM). According to the Airtel recharge website, the offer still reflects for Airtel subscribers in Delhi and Tamil Nadu circles. The network provider has not said anything on these offers, officially. Some of its offers have been present on Airtel numbers since a long time now.

Surprise offer: Airtel has finally revealed what its Suprise offers are, by offering 30GB of free data. The Airtel Surprise offer is valid for a period of three months from March

13. The monthly limit for the offer is 10GB per month. The offer is valid only for postpaid users, and the subscribers will get 10GB of free data each month,

which will total up to 30GB. The deadline for users to avail this offer is March 31.

Note: Data: 28GB 4G Data (500MB day time and 500MB night 3am to 5am) | Calling: Free 300 minutes/day and total 1200 minutes in 7days (Local & STD),

No free calls on roaming | Validity: 28 days

BSNL

To counter the threat from Reliance Jio, state-run telecom firm BSNL today launched a new plan that offers 2 GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 339. ‘The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher) of Rs 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2 GB per day with the validity of 28 days,’ BSNL said in a statement. State-owned telecom corporation Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd today in a statement here said it has ‘decided to give a special free offer for smartphone users to promote Digital India drive and to increase internet users in prepaid mobile services’. The offer would be available on a pan-India basis, it added.

BSNL also announced an attractive scheme which provides 10 GB of data per day for RS 249. But this offer is available only under its unlimited wireline broadband plan. Under this offer, users get 10GB of data, unlimited voice calling on Sundays, Unlimited night calling from 9PM to 7AM.

Idea Cellular

Idea Cellular has taken on Reliance Jio’s Prime membership offers by revising some of its tariff plans. Idea Cellular, for its prepaid subscribers, has provided some added benefits in the Rs 348 plan. The network provider is now offering unlimited voice calling feature across India, along with the 1GB 4G data usage per day. The plan can be availed by users with 4G enable mobile phones. Interestingly, there is another value pack which is available at Rs 348 and it is offering free calls across all networks in India alongside 50MB of data. The same tariff plan provides its users with 1 GB of data along with the voice benefit. The plan will be valid for 28 days. Earlier, the company was providing only 0.5 GB data per day. The move by Idea was taken keeping low internet users in mind.

Meanwhile, there is another free voice calling and data plan, priced much lower at Rs 148. If Idea subscribers recharge with Rs 148, they will be able to make free Local and STD calls on the same network anywhere in India and also get 50MB of data. Users who have 4G mobile phones will get 300 MB of data alongside the voice calling benefits.

Note: Data: 28GB 4G Data | Calling: Free calls and messages (Local & STD), Free calls and Messages on roaming | Validity: 28 days