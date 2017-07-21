Jio Phone is fine, but Mukesh Ambani says Reliance JioFiber broadband is the next big thing

JioFIber: Mukesh Ambani has said that Reliance Jio is well on track and ready to bring world-class optic-fiber connectivity.

While the Reliance Jio Phone was launched today, the highly anticipated JioFiber is on its way. At the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani confirmed that there will be an announcement regarding the much awaited Reliance JioFiber broadband service. Ambani at the event said, “Creating fixed-line high-speed broadband services is the next leap forward for our country.” He added that Jio is well on track and ready to bring world-class optic-fiber connectivity aimed at enterprises, small businesses, homes as well as public spaces. According to earlier leaks and rumours, Reliance Jio is expected to launch the JioFiber broadband service in 2017 around Diwali. In fact, the company appeared to have had accidentally leak information about the upcoming broadband on its official website ahead of launch.

Reliance Jio, today launched the JioPhone, which is a 4G enabled feature phone, and it will expectedly take the telecom world by storm. The JioPhone is practically a free device, where you can use most of the basic services you use on a low-end smartphone. Users will have to deposit an amount of Rs 1500 initially as a security deposit, which they will get back after a period of 3 months. Meanwhile, the data plans for JioPhone start from Rs 153. While many new features are coming up with the new Jio device, we also wait for the launch of Jio’s broadband service. Ambani informed that most of Jio’s infrastructure for providing a service like JioFiber is already in place. He said, “This is the next big monetization opportunity for Jio. I will regularly apprise you of the progress we make in each of these areas.” This is a really big news coming from Mukesh Ambani since this is one product highly needed in a country like India, which is still behind many countries in terms of broadband connectivity.

(An image apparently of Reliance JioFiber leaked earlier this month)

In May, Reliance Jio tweeted out from its official Twitter handle saying the JioFiber Preview Offer is currently being offered on a trial basis in some cities. However, the company did not give out details on data plans. According to information leaked earlier, RJio might soon come up with the new plan of 100GB of data per month at 100 Mbps speed for a period of three months. The new plans can be a part of the Reliance s JioFibre Preview offer. According to the leak, after the 100GB gets exhausted, the internet speed will go down to 1 Mbps. The company could ask for a security deposit of Rs 4,500 for its JioFiber broadband service, as a refundable amount. According to leaked data, customers might be able to connect multiple devices to JioFiber to enjoy high-speed Internet.

Reliance Jio is expected to go for the disruptive pricing model, just like it did with the Jio network and now the JioPhone. The company had earlier indicated that on the pricing front, it will offer ‘value for the customer’. Going by the list of cities available, Jio will most likely start with providing its JioFiber broadband service in cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Vishakhapatnam.