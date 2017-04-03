Reliance Jio officially declared fastest mobile network in February by TRAI

The Telecom Authority of India revealed the monthly speed data for the month of February, which showed that Reliance Jio 4G average download speed to be 16.487 Mbps(Reuters)

Reliance Jio is reported to have recorded the highest download speed in comparison to other service providers such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, according to the data released by TRAI. The Telecom Authority of India revealed the monthly speed data for the month of February, which showed that Reliance Jio 4G average download speed to be 16.487 Mbps, followed by Idea Cellular with a speed of 12.092 Mbps, Airtel with 10.439 Mbps and Vodafone India with 7.933 Mbps. Jio is also reported to have recorded the highest speed in February(3G and 4G taken together). Against its 16.487 Mbps speed, Idea clocked at 8.331 Mbps, Airtel at 7.665 Mbps and Vodafone at 5.662 Mbps.

To sum up, how fast this internet speed is, you should know that a complete movie can be downloaded in less than 5 minutes. Reports stated that Reliance Jio’s speed was almost double than the speed of its closest rivals, which were Idea with 8.33 Mbps and Airtel with 7.66 Mbps. TRAI data further shows that there has been a slight decline in the Airtel and Idea’s download speed in comparison to their download speeds in January.

Also watch:

TRAI is known to collect and calculate mobile data speed from subscribers from all over the country by the MySpeed app on a real time basis. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been at the peak of their rivalry of being the fastest network in the country. Airtel had also taken a test report by Ookla into consideration and issued advertisements claiming to be the fastest network, which had then been challenged by Reliance Jio before the Advertising Standards Council of India. The ASCI had also concluded that the ad by Airtel claiming to be the fastest network to be misleading and asked the telecom giant to withdraw or modify the commercial by the 11th of April. Airtel had, however contested the finding, as did Ookla, which stood behind the accuracy and reliability of the methods used to determine Airtel’s status as the fastest network in the country.