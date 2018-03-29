Reliance Jio offers Nokia 1 with Rs 2200 cashback, huge data benefits; check all details here

If you are looking for a budget smartphone to buy then Nokia 1 should be your top choice considering the benefits offered by Reliance Jio.

With Nokia 1, HMD Global has ventured into the territory of budget smartphones once again. Its previous venture Nokia 3 was considered as costly with a price tag of Rs 9499. However, Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go edition) has been priced at Rs 5499. If you purchase the smartphone with Jio Cashback offer, you will be able to avail discounts of up to Rs 2200. Along with the cashback, Jio offers 60 GB of additional 4G data.

Reliance Jio cashback additional data offer on Nokia 1

FE.com has learned that the Jio cashback offer is now available on the purchase of Nokia 1 across offline retailers. The Jio cashback offer means Rs 2,200 will be credited in form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio App to the eligible subscriber. The user needs to do the recharge on the eligible device. The criteria for the eligible subscriber is someone who has purchased the Nokia 1 Android Oreo Go Edition. The user should be an active subscriber to Jio’s Prime prepaid services.

The cashback offer from Reliance Jio can be availed from March 28, 2018, to May 31, 2022. Customers who wish to get hold of the offer should recharge with Reliance Jio’s prepaid recharge plans of Rs.198 or Rs.299 on their new Nokia 1.

How to get additional 60GB of 4G data

An Eligible Subscriber, who, during the subsistence of the Offer shall be entitled to an additional 10GB 4G data voucher (“Additional Data Voucher”) per Recharge. Under the cashback offer, the voucher of Rs. 50 can be redeemed by a recharge from the MyJio App only. It should be noted that one Cashback voucher of Rs.50 can be redeemed per eligible recharge. As many as 44 Cashback vouchers are up for grabs of Rs. 50 each. All unredeemed Cashback vouchers from Reliance Jio shall expire on May 31, 2022.

As per the statement released by Reliance Jio, the additional data Voucher would be credited to the account of the subscriber within 48 hours of recharge. With Nokia 1, the additional data vouchers can be availed for a maximum of six recharges, during the additional data entitlement period of the offer. Where any additional data voucher is redeemed during a recharge cycle period, the benefits attached to such additional data voucher shall be limited to that recharge cycle period and any such benefits that remain unutilized at end of that recharge cycle period, will expire and be forfeited, said Jio.

Nokia 1 Specifications

Nokia 1 comes with Android Oreo (Go edition), that means the smartphone will get regular updates and will be updated to Android P when it comes out later this year. Nokia 2 gets its power from a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor. It gets 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Nokia 1 sports a 4.5-inch IPS display upfront. Nokia 1 has a 5MP camera on the rear with a 2MP front-facing camera. Nokia 1 packs a 2150mAh battery.