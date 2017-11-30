Reliance Jio offers huge Rs 1000 cashback on Rs 4999 Xiaomi Redmi 5A; how to avail

Xiaomi Redmi 5A along with the Jio discount will come at an effective price of Rs 3,999.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A smartphone in India on Thursday and Reliance Jio is already offering a huge discount on it. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is initially priced at Rs 4999 and Rs 6999 depending on storage variants. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has come up with a new offer where it is offering a cashback of Rs 1000 on the purchase of the Redmi 5A. Xiaomi has touted the Redmi 5A as “Desh ka Smartphone”. Meanwhile, after the launch, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director, noted that there is a Jio cashback offer, especially for the Redmi 5A. He tweeted: “All #Redmi5A users now avail an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 cashback through @reliancejio ‘Better Together Offer’!”

Under the offer, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A along with the Jio discount will come at an effective price of Rs 3,999. Additionally, Jio has introduced a special unlimited monthly plan of Rs 199. The network is providing free voice, unlimited data (1GB daily), unlimited SMS and Jio apps. It has a validity period of 28 days. Under the Jio offer, users will have to get 10 recharges done on their Jio number to get ten Rs 100 cashback, equating to a total of Rs 1000. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A has been originally priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999. However, initially, users will get a Rs 1000 discount on the smartphones. The phone will be available from December 7. You will be able to buy the phone from the company website Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart. The phone will be sold in brick-and-mortar shops as well. You can find the Redmi 5A in Xiaomi’s offline partners, Mi prefered partners and other retail partners.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications: The Redmi 5A features are almost similar to the ones found in Redmi 4A. The device has a 5 inch HD screen with 720×1280 resolution and 296ppi pixel density. SImilar to the Redmi 4A, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A features the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHx. The smartphone comes in two storage variants: 2GB RAM and 16GB memory, and 3GB and 32GB internal memory. In terms of storage, the Redmi 5A has 16GB of inbuilt memory and can be expanded using a microSD card upto 128GB. The phone comes with Android OS and has MIUI 9 running on top, and does not sport a fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is a dual-SIM mobile and is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery. This seems to be a downgrade from the previous model. In terms of camera, the Redmi 5A has a 13-megapixel camera at the back along with f/2.2 aperture, panorama mode, burst mode, HDR mode, etc. On the front, the mobile has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The device supports 1080p and 720p video recording. When it comes to connectivity, the device has VoLTE, 3G, Bluetooth, WiFI, as well as micro-USB. The device has a hybrid SIM slot.