Reliance Jio offers: Get 20GB more data on this smartphone; how you can benefit big

Reliance Jio offers: Keeping the market lucrative for new smartphone buyers, homegrown brand Ziox Mobiles launched a new offer with telecom giant Reliance Jio that will leave you speechless. On purchase of every Ziox Mobile 4G smartphone, the telecom giant Reliance Jio is set to offer lucrative deals to buyers. On the purchase every Ziox 4G smartphone, the buyer can get up to 20GB additional Jio 4G data at 5GB data per recharge of Rs 309 or above, for up to 4 recharges, for its 4G smartphones when Jio services are activated for the first time on the handset. The offer is valid up to March 31, 2018. In effect, you are getting 49 GB plus 20GB.

As of now with a recharge of Rs 309 on Reliance Jio mobile connection, the telecom company is offering 49 GB of high-speed data, but with a daily limit of 1 GB. This translates to a validity of 49 days.

In order to activate the additional data voucher, one required to download the MyJio app on the new Ziox device and follow the below steps: as mentioned – MyJioApp> My Vouchers> View Voucher> Recharge> Recharge my number > Confirm recharge > Successful recharge notification.

Earlier, Reliance Jio offered four prepaid recharge plans without any daily data usage limits. That meant when a subscriber made a recharge of a certain amount, they will be able to use the total benefit provided in these prepaid recharge plans of Jio offer at high speeds. The recharge plans with no everyday data limit start at Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999.

A total of 23 smartphones are listed on the Ziox website which ranges in between Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,500. Ziox Mobiles caters to the entry-level smartphone market, which has a huge demand in India. Back in August, Ziox Mobiles launched ‘QUIQ Aura 4G, a new budget smartphone which is equipped with a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. The phone was listed at Rs 5,199. The device sports an HD IPS display and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by 1.3 GHz Quadcore processor coupled with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM that can be expanded up to 64 GB and runs on Android Nougat 7.0 operating system. It is backed up by a 3,000 mAh battery.