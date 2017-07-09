Reliance Jio offer: Mukesh Ambani led telco offers 24 GB data at Rs 149, 224 GB at Rs 509

Reliance Jio offer: New plan will provide customers 4G data at a price as low as Rs. 2.27 per GB.

Reliance Jio offer: In another big scheme, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, which received massive popularity among internet users for its earlier free offers and data rates, now offers a new plan where it is looking to lure subscribers with its latest offering – 24 GB of data at Rs 149, NDTV reported citing company’s customer care executive. As per the report, the new plan will provide customers 4G data at a price as low as Rs. 2.27 per GB. However, the latest offer is only applicable for those who buy a new JioFi device, Reliance Jio’s wifi router, available for Rs 1,999.

Here’s how you can avail the offer

A customer can avail this offer by purchasing a new JioFi device, available at a cost of Rs 1,999 in the market. After activating the device, (i.e. Jio SIM), a customer has to make a one-time recharge of Rs. 99, enabling him to get the benefits of Jio’s Prime membership. After the recharge, the customer will get four recharge options for data benefits. The first option will provide customers with an offer of getting their device recharged with Rs 509. Under this plan, the customers will get 2 GBs of data daily for 4 recharge cycles (one recharge cycle is 28 day). If we make a sum of the total data, it translates to a whopping 224 GBs over a period of four months. Not to be forgotten, this comes along with unlimited voice calls. For those who wish to recharge with a lesser amount, a Rs 149 offer gives you 2 GBs of data every month for 12 months. This translates into a total data of 24 GBs for Rs 149 in 12 months. While those who would like to invest a sum little higher than the second one, there’s recharge option of Rs 309 where the company gives you 1 GB of data daily for next six recharge cycles. This translates into total 168 GBs (28 GB every month for 6 months) of data. There’s also a mega plan available at Rs 999, a person will get 60 GBs of data for 2 months under this plan, with no daily data limit like the Rs 309 and Rs 509 plans.