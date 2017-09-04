Reliance Jio offer: Get free 100 GB addl 4G data with Jio Prime membership, but you need to do this first

Reliance Jio has come up with yet another offer. (Source: Website)

Reliance Jio has come up with yet another offer. The telecom powerhouse has posted a banner on its official website which read,’ASUS Zenfore AR, Go Beyond Reality and get a complimentary Jio prime membership and up to 100 GB additional Jio 4G data.’ Reliance Jio has also given steps on the website to redeem the additional data voucher. As per the website, ASUS ZENFONE AR is the only eligible device to enjoy the offer and the smartphone can be purchased from Flipkart.

Here are the steps to redeem the additional date voucher:

Step 1: Open MyJio app.

Step 2: Go to ‘My Vouchers’ section in the Menu.

Step 3: You can see the “Additional Data Voucher(s)” under ‘View’ tab and click ‘Recharge’ to redeem your voucher.

Step 4: Click ‘Recharge’ at the bottom to complete the process.

Step 5: You will get a confirmation on successful redemption of the voucher.

Further more the website has cleared some steps to make it easy for its subscribers.

Here are some of the terms that you will find while redeeming the additional data voucher:

1) Eligible Subscriber– its means a person who purchases Eligible Device and who is an active subscriber of the RJIO connection (existing or new) and is enrolled in the “Jio Prime” membership plan.

2) Entitlement Period– it means the period between July 13th, 2017 and March 31st, 2018.

3) Recharge– it means a recharge performed of ₹ 309 or above.