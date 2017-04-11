Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offers announced: Here are the new tariff plans

Will Reliance Jio bring out new tariff plans before April 15? Here’s all the information we have so far.

Reliance Jio, after a directive by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on April 6, has withdrawn its Summer Surprise offer. However, Jio has revived the deal and named it as De Dhana Dhan offer. However, users can still opt for the Reliance Jio Prime membership offer till April 15 as announced earlier. If a user wants to purchase the Reliance Jio Prime membership, they will have to buy it fro Rs 99 but there is a catch. The new users will also have to recharge with another tariff plan in order to enrol for the Prime membership. Now, according to Jio’s website, the minimum recharge for the first month has come down to Rs 149 from the earlier minimum of Rs 303. Under the new plan, users for the price of Rs 309 and Rs 509 will get 1GB and 2GB of 4G data per day respectively. So, users who has still not signed up for Jio Prime and wish to do so, will have to purchase it at a price of Rs 408 (Rs 99 Jio Prime subscription + Rs. 309 pack) or Rs 608 (Rs. 99 + Rs 509).

Apart from the Jio website, even on MyJio app, customers are shown the Rs 149 plan as a recharge option. Interestingly there is no plan, currently, for postpaid users. The smartphone app has a banner ad which reads as: “We are updating our tariff packs and will be soon introducing more exciting offers.” As of now, there is no clarity on why the company has decided to bring down the Rs 149 option. Also, there is no information on what will the postpaid subscribers do if they wish to become a Jio Prime member, or has the offer ceased to exist for them? Will Jio bring out new tariff plans before April 15?

The Rs 149 plan essentially gives users the minimum requirement to get free calling feature on their phones. Additionally it also given users 2GB of data which is valid for 28 days. Since there is no information on what Prime users who recharged with more than Rs 999 will do since according to earlier tariffs they should get 100GB of data or more. There is no clarity for postpaid users too.

Withdrawal of Jio Summer Surprise offer:

On April 6, Jio had said in a statement that it was withdrawing the offer because Trai advised it to do so. “Trai has advised Jio to withdraw the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise. Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice and will be withdrawing the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer,” the company said.

Also read | Reliance Jio finally removes Prime membership plan: Here’s how you can still get the Summer Surprise offer

This essentially meant the free data services would soon end. However, the offers did not officially end as soon as it was announced, as Jio said that the rollback of the offer will happen when it is ‘operationally feasible’. There was no particular date announced as to when the offers will finally end. Meanwhile, even now Jio is offering users the option of purchasing the Rs 99 Prime membership deal along with a recharge of Rs 303 or higher value packs. This will sign the customers up for the Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer.

You may also like to watch:

To get Prime offer:

Users will have to go to the JioMoney application in order to get the Jio Summer Surprise offer. If you wish to avail the offer, go to the particular app, and browse the ‘Plans’ option. Once there, check out the Jio Prime tab. Now, you will be given two tariff plans to choose from. One is the Rs 402 plan, which includes Rs 303 recharge and Rs 99 the Prime membership fee. The other option is the Rs 598 plan which included, Rs 400 recharge pack and Rs 99 the prime membership fee. You can select the required plan according to your monthly usage, following which you can avail the free services for three more months as it is still a part of the Jio Summer Surprise offer. According to Jio, since you are paying for the JioMoney app, you will be able to get Rs 50 as cashback.