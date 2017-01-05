Reliance Jio may cause more 4G tariff cuts, as customer satisfaction very high: Survey

According to the study, 32 percent users said that they use Reliance Jio because it is fast and 28 percent said that it is cheap.

According to a survey, the level of satisfaction for 4G service in India has risen to 97 percent in three months. A study was conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch back in September 2016 and was followed up by the end of the year. It was found that 96 percent of the customers were satisfied with the voice quality and 66 percent with data speeds that they received. High costs, however, remained a concern. The study said, “Our survey indicates that Jio’s free service is gaining reasonable traction with 26 per cent using Jio as primary SIM and 21 percent as secondary SIM. Some 55 per cent of the surveyed users find Jio speed higher than that of other telcos,” IANS reported.

Meanwhile, 32 percent users said that they use Jio because it is fast and 28 percent said that it is cheap. A lot of people have issues with the voice calling feature. The report said that only 18 percent people said that they will use Jio as the primary SIM, after the free offers end. The report added some more points regarding customer satisfaction. For rival companies, 28 percent people find the services expensive. The study is the view that just Bharti has been marketing its offers properly regarding competitive prices against Jio. The survey believes that there will be more offers by incumbents soon. Survey Monkey was commisioned to conduct the online survey with more than 1,000 respondents around the country which had over 500 Jio users.

Also read | Airtel challenges RJio with free 4G data & calling for users: here’s all about the offer

Currently, Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year offer is running on smartphones gives the users, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features. It has also incorporated two ‘Booster’ packs in the MyJio app. The two packs, which are paid features, will provide users additional 4G data on top of the free promotional offer. The main change in the new offer from the ‘Welcome offer’ is that the daily limit for data usage has now come down to 1GB, which earlier gave users a daily Fair Use Policy (FUP) limit of 4GB. To know more about the offer read here.

While, Reliance has promised that it will keep voice calling and messages free for customers for a lifetime, rival company Airtel just introduced a new offer that will offer customers free data for 12 months if they switch to Airtel’s 4G network. According to reports, the offer will open on January 4, 2017, and will close on February 28, 2017. The offer will be available to Airtel customers across India. Airtel will offer free 3GB/month data for 1 year to new 4G customers.

(with agency inputs)