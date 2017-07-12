Reliance Jio leak: JioFiber Preview Offer will give 100GB data per month at 100 Mbps

According to the leaked information, Jio might come up with a new plan of 100GB of data per month at 100 Mbps speed for a period of three months.

Reliance Jio is expected to launch its JioFiber broadband service this year around Diwali. But now, Reliance Jio appears to have accidentally leaked information about the same on its official website ahead of launch. The dedicated page for JioFiber went live for a while and it was taken down by the company soon. According to the leaked information, Jio might come up with a new plan of 100GB of data per month at 100 Mbps speed for a period of three months. This could be a part of the company’s JioFibre Preview offer. According to the data, after the 100GB gets over, speed will go down to 1 Mbps. The company might ask for a security deposit of Rs 4,500 for its JioFiber broadband service, as a refundable amount. According to leaked data, customers might be able to connect multiple devices to JioFiber to enjoy high-speed Internet.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio’s JioFiber could be used for 4K content streams. This has been one of the rumours earlier too. Jio’s website site had also apparently listed a registration page where users can sign-up for Jio’s JioFiber broadband service. Users will have to enter their address details as well as personal details which include city, pin code, address, name, mobile, email etc. Depending on details, it looks like users can go for two options. They can either register for JioFiber services or enhance Jio coverage in their building. This means that Reliance Jio is currently expanding its JioFiber broadband network across cities to provide maximum coverage. Going by the list of cities available, Jio will most likely start with providing its JioFiber broadband service in cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Vishakhapatnam.

In May, Reliance Jio tweeted out from its official Twitter handle saying the JioFiber Preview Offer is currently being offered on a trial basis in some cities. However, the company did not give out details on data plans. We’ll have to wait and watch if the Jio is planning to roll out 100GB of free data at 100 Mbps speeds for three months under its JioFibre Preview offer.

Reliance Jio is expected to go for the disruptive pricing model, just like it did with the Jio mobile network. The company had earlier indicated that on the pricing front, it will offer “value for the customer”. Meanwhile, rival Airtel is currently offering customers 1000GB data free for a year if they sign up for the broadband service via online. The offer is limited to users in Delhi and NCR. ACT offers 1GB per second internet speeds in Hyderabad with 1TB download limit at a rental price of Rs 5,999. The company has already expanded operations to Delhi and is offering 100 Mbps speeds.