Reliance Jio launches massive surprise cashback offer, here are the details

Reliance Jio new cashback offer will be effective for recharges before January 15, 2018.

As 2017 is nearing its end and people are gearing up to welcome the new year, Reliance Jio has also decided to gift customers with more lucrative offers. Reliance Jio on Monday announced that it will provide “surprise cashback” to its subscribers. The telecom operator will offer massive cashback of up to Rs 3300 on recharges of Rs 399 and above. The plan will be effective on recharges before January 15, 2018. This cashback will be in the form of Rs 400 MyJio cashback vouchers, up to Rs 300 instant cashback vouchers from wallets and up to Rs 2,600 discount vouchers from e-commerce players. Earlier, on Friday, Reliance Jio in the midst of the festive season had announced Happy New Year 2018 offers. The Rs 199 plan gives users 1.2GB 4G data per day while the Rs 299 plan will offer 2GB data per day. Jio’s Rs 199 plan offers a total of 33.6GB data for the valid period, while the Rs 299 gives users a total of 56GB data for 28 days.Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 plans come with unlimited access to voice calls, unlimited SMS, and most importantly access to Jio’s suite of apps. Validity for the new plans is 28 days each.

In the wake of Reliance Jio’s New Year 2018 offers, Vodafone and Airtel also announced cost-effective plans. Vodafone has launched two new recharge plans – Rs 198 and Rs 229. The Rs 198 recharge pack offers unlimited local and STD calls and 1GB data per day. The plan is valid up to 28 days. It also includes 100 free SMS per day. This Vodafone prepaid recharge can be used by all existing customers. However, for the new customers, Vodafone has announced Rs 229 plan with the same benefits. The Rs 229 plan will offer unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data per day. It will also offer 100 local/national SMS free per day. The company will also make national roaming free with these two prepaid recharge plans.

Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 199 plan gives 1GB of 4G data per day and its validity is for 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD, incoming, outgoing and roaming calls. Apart from this the Rs 199 plan also includes 100 SMS per day.