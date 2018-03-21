Reliance Jio launches JioFi 4G LTE hotspot at just Rs 999; check Flipkart offers here

Reliance Jio is in no mood to stop! With a view to expand its JioFi family, Mukesh Ambani’s company has come up with a new JioFi 4G LTE hotspot device in the market. JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is a hotspot device at a price of Rs. 999 and has been launched to ensure high-speed internet powered by the Jio 4G Network.
From grooving to favorite music to streaming a movie on the go, JioFi wireless hotspot boast of quick connectivity over a wide range of devices. This device allows as many as 32 users to connect at a time. It is portable too with a small size and the battery is big enough for internet surfing up to 8 hours. Below are the highlights and features of JioFi JMR815 Wireless hotspot device, check them out here:
Speed
• The JioFi supports download speeds of up to 150Mbps and
• The upload speeds of the device are up to 50Mbps.
• The speed of the device is fast enough to ensure the users that they don’t have to wait for the YouTube videos to buffer.
HD Voice and Video Calls
• With the JioFi, you can make HD voice and video calls even on 2G and 3G smartphones.
• The user can send SMS with Jio4GVoice App.
• For this, one needs to install the Jio 4G Voice App.
• It allows the user to enjoy audio and video conference calls.
Connect and Operating System
• This Wifi allows connection to multiple devices.
• The user can connect it with smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, IP CCTV camera and others.
• 32 users can connect to JioFi at a time.
• 31 on Wi-Fi and 1 on USB
• The device works on operating systems which includes – Windows: XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, Mac OS, Linux, All Mac OS
• In this way, multiple users can efficiently access the Jio network for Internet usage.
Look and memory
• It is sleek, stylish and is super convenient to carry and get a seamless access the Jio 4G network on the go.
• This portable device weighs 95 gram.
• The expandable memory capacity of JioFi is 64GB
Battery
• The JioFi comes with a 3000 mAh rechargeable battery.
• It takes 3.5 hours as a total charging time.
• This enables you to surf the Internet for up to 8 hours.
Warranty
• The products come with a domestic warranty of 1 year.
• 1 Year Warranty for the device, while 6 Months for the accessories.
• Physical Damages are not covered under the warranty.
Where to buy?
JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is available on Flipkart clubbed with a range of launch offers. The details are as follows:
• On buying the new JioFi device via Axis Bank Buzz credit card, buyers will get flat 5 percent discount.
• There will be no cost EMI on HDFC Bank Credit Cards users.
• The JioFi JMR815 also comes with a 10 Days replacement policy.