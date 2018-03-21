Reliance Jio launches JioFi 4G LTE hotspot at just Rs 999; check Flipkart offers here

JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is a hotspot device at a price of Rs. 999.

Reliance Jio is in no mood to stop! With a view to expand its JioFi family, Mukesh Ambani’s company has come up with a new JioFi 4G LTE hotspot device in the market. JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is a hotspot device at a price of Rs. 999 and has been launched to ensure high-speed internet powered by the Jio 4G Network.

From grooving to favorite music to streaming a movie on the go, JioFi wireless hotspot boast of quick connectivity over a wide range of devices. This device allows as many as 32 users to connect at a time. It is portable too with a small size and the battery is big enough for internet surfing up to 8 hours. Below are the highlights and features of JioFi JMR815 Wireless hotspot device, check them out here:

Speed

• The JioFi supports download speeds of up to 150Mbps and

• The upload speeds of the device are up to 50Mbps.

• The speed of the device is fast enough to ensure the users that they don’t have to wait for the YouTube videos to buffer.

HD Voice and Video Calls

• With the JioFi, you can make HD voice and video calls even on 2G and 3G smartphones.

• The user can send SMS with Jio4GVoice App.

• For this, one needs to install the Jio 4G Voice App.

• It allows the user to enjoy audio and video conference calls.

Connect and Operating System

• This Wifi allows connection to multiple devices.

• The user can connect it with smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, IP CCTV camera and others.

• 32 users can connect to JioFi at a time.

• 31 on Wi-Fi and 1 on USB

• The device works on operating systems which includes – Windows: XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, Mac OS, Linux, All Mac OS

• In this way, multiple users can efficiently access the Jio network for Internet usage.

Look and memory

• It is sleek, stylish and is super convenient to carry and get a seamless access the Jio 4G network on the go.

• This portable device weighs 95 gram.

• The expandable memory capacity of JioFi is 64GB

Battery

• The JioFi comes with a 3000 mAh rechargeable battery.

• It takes 3.5 hours as a total charging time.

• This enables you to surf the Internet for up to 8 hours.

Warranty

• The products come with a domestic warranty of 1 year.

• 1 Year Warranty for the device, while 6 Months for the accessories.

• Physical Damages are not covered under the warranty.

Where to buy?

JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is available on Flipkart clubbed with a range of launch offers. The details are as follows:

• On buying the new JioFi device via Axis Bank Buzz credit card, buyers will get flat 5 percent discount.

• There will be no cost EMI on HDFC Bank Credit Cards users.

• The JioFi JMR815 also comes with a 10 Days replacement policy.