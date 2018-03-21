  4. Reliance Jio launches JioFi 4G LTE hotspot at just Rs 999; check Flipkart offers here

Reliance Jio launches JioFi 4G LTE hotspot at just Rs 999; check Flipkart offers here

JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is a hotspot device at a price of Rs. 999 and has been launched to ensure high-speed internet powered by the Jio 4G Network.

By: | Published: March 21, 2018 12:33 PM
JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is a hotspot device at a price of Rs. 999.

Reliance Jio is in no mood to stop! With a view to expand its JioFi family, Mukesh Ambani’s company has come up with a new JioFi 4G LTE hotspot device in the market. JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is a hotspot device at a price of Rs. 999 and has been launched to ensure high-speed internet powered by the Jio 4G Network.

From grooving to favorite music to streaming a movie on the go, JioFi wireless hotspot boast of quick connectivity over a wide range of devices. This device allows as many as 32 users to connect at a time. It is portable too with a small size and the battery is big enough for internet surfing up to 8 hours. Below are the highlights and features of JioFi JMR815 Wireless hotspot device, check them out here:

Speed
• The JioFi supports download speeds of up to 150Mbps and
• The upload speeds of the device are up to 50Mbps.
• The speed of the device is fast enough to ensure the users that they don’t have to wait for the YouTube videos to buffer.

HD Voice and Video Calls 
• With the JioFi, you can make HD voice and video calls even on 2G and 3G smartphones.
• The user can send SMS with Jio4GVoice App.
• For this, one needs to install the Jio 4G Voice App.
• It allows the user to enjoy audio and video conference calls.

Connect and Operating System
• This Wifi allows connection to multiple devices.
• The user can connect it with smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, IP CCTV camera and others.
• 32 users can connect to JioFi at a time.
• 31 on Wi-Fi and 1 on USB
• The device works on operating systems which includes – Windows: XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, Mac OS, Linux, All Mac OS
• In this way, multiple users can efficiently access the Jio network for Internet usage.

Look and memory
• It is sleek, stylish and is super convenient to carry and get a seamless access the Jio 4G network on the go.
• This portable device weighs 95 gram.
• The expandable memory capacity of JioFi is 64GB

Battery
• The JioFi comes with a 3000 mAh rechargeable battery.
• It takes 3.5 hours as a total charging time.
• This enables you to surf the Internet for up to 8 hours.

Warranty
• The products come with a domestic warranty of 1 year.
• 1 Year Warranty for the device, while 6 Months for the accessories.
• Physical Damages are not covered under the warranty.

Where to buy?
JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is available on Flipkart clubbed with a range of launch offers. The details are as follows:

• On buying the new JioFi device via Axis Bank Buzz credit card, buyers will get flat 5 percent discount.
• There will be no cost EMI on HDFC Bank Credit Cards users.
• The JioFi JMR815 also comes with a 10 Days replacement policy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top