Reliance Jio is offering up to 168GB of free 4G data under Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer; how to avail

In order to avail the full benefit of the Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer, users will have to register by May 10, 2017.

Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer deadline is over, but the telecom service provider is still presenting its users with lucrative offers. According to Jio’s website, there is a new offer called ‘Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania’ users can get as much as 168GB of 4G data. According to Jio, it is an exciting new contest for all cricket fans out there. Under the new offer by Jio, Indian Premier League (IPL) fans can select their favourite team and that can get them more 4G data each time the team wins or loses or ties a game in the tournament. However, this offer can only be availed by Vivo smartphone users who use a Jio SIM.

In order to avail the full benefit of the Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer, users will have to register by May 10, 2017. Currently, Jio is offering its users 3GB of 4G data for if his/her favourite team wins, 2GB if there is a draw and 1GB in the team loses. Jio has said that the more your favourite IPL 2017 team wins, more will be the chances of your 4G data multiplying too. • If user’s favourite team reaches Qualifiers, Jio will double the complimentary data. Users will get triple and quadruple data if their team reaches finals and wins finals respectively. Meanwhile, if you are a VIVO smartphone user with a Jio connection and you wish to avail the offer, you will have to need to choose their favourite IPL 2017 team on or before May 10, 2017.

Additionally, subscribers are required to send their entries by an SMS from their Jio number to 59009 in a specific format provided by Jio on its website. Jio added, “Now, support your favourite team and every time it wins, VIVO and JIO WILL WALK THE EXTRA MILE FOR YOU to support your passion.”

Consumers can accumulate the total 4G data under the Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer at the end of the series. In a scheme like this, users can get 168GB for free. Meanwhile, Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan and the Prime membership offer deadlines have ended now. Jio’s services are no longer available for free. Unless Jio announces some other form of free offers, users cannot avail any new deal. As of now, it appears April 15 was the last day for customers to avail the offer. Reliance Jio had rolled out its all new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan which, in a way, was a revamp of its old ‘Summer Surprise’ offers. Like the previous offer, Jio has been giving its users 3 months of unlimited data but this time the price has been slightly higher. While the Rs 303 data pack can be availed for Rs 309 and the Rs 499 data pack can be purchased for Rs 509.