Reliance Jio is offering 224GB 4G data in the Rs 509 pack; how to avail different new tariff plans

Reliance Jio is offering 224GB 4G data in the Rs 509 pack; how to avail. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio, since its launch in 2016, has been giving away aggressive offers and freebies with an aim to penetrate into the telecom market in India. Now, the network boasts of a huge number of subscribers. Meanwhile, Jio’s last major offers, which were called ‘Summer Surprise’ and ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’, are about to get over soon. Jio had offered many free services, including data, SMS, apps and unlimited voice calling to is subscribers for the last 3 months, and now the expiry date is approaching for most of its customers. Now, the network provider has rolled out a new offer, under which users will get extra data benefits. However, there is a catch. This new Reliance Jio offer is valid only for JioFi users.

What is the new Reliance Jio offer? Under Jio’s latest offer, subscribers to the network will be provided upto 224 GB data. However, the Jio subscribers will have to buy a new JioFi device along with a new Jio SIM card. If you wish to avail the offer, you will have to sign up for the Jio Prime membership service which comes at a price of Rs 99. After this, you will have to select one of the recharge packs where the offer has been given. The most basic recharge pack comes for Rs 149. Once you pay the amount, this tariff plan will give you 2GB data for each month, for a year (12 recharge cycles). Interestingly, the regular Jio Prime user, under this tariff plan gets 2GB data per day, which is valid only for 28 days.

Additionally, if you go for the Rs 309 recharge plan, you will get 1GB data per day for 6 months (6 recharge cycles of 28 days). This means you will get a total of 168GB. This value is exactly, double the amount Jio was offering as bundled data for subscribers at Rs 309 under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan pan. Now, in the Rs 509 recharge plan, you can avail upto 224GB data (2GB per day FUP limit) for 4 months (4 recharge cycles of 28 days). The amount of data is obviously more than the 168GB data you were getting in the Rs 509 pack for a normal SIM card in the previous offer.

These recharge plans feature unlimited calls, Jio apps subscription, and SMS. It should be noted that the JioFi offer is valid just on Jio prepaid SIM cards. If you wan to buy the JioFi device and a new SIM, you can do so online, or from Reliance Digital outlets, or retail stores.

Notably, you must keep in mind that Reliance Jio’s data benefits are available with the new JioFi router and a new SIM. The cost of a router is Rs 1,999. So you will have to decide if availing data benefits and the price of the device match up.