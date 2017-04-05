Reliance Jio is offering 100GB free 4G data for Prime members; here’s how to avail the ‘Summer Surprise’

Reliance Jio 100GB 4G data: This deal is available as a part of Jio Summer Surprise offer and it will be applicable to those who recharge their numbers with values higher than Rs 303.

Reliance Jio has extended its free offers by three months for its Prime members. So if a user has paid the Prime membership fee and done a minimum recharge of Rs 303, then under the ‘Summer Surprise’ offer the user will get another three months of free service. This essentially means that whichever pack you have done your recharge on, will start being applied from July. Now, according to a new offer that has been spotted, Jio is offering its users with 100GB free. This offer is applicable for those users who recharge with Rs 999 or more packs.

How can you avail the Rs 100 free 4G internet?

After you opt for being a Jio Prime member, by paying the Rs 99 fee, you need to go for a further recharge. You can then select the Rs 303 recharge plan, as you will get the Happy new Year offer of 1GB free internet per day for the next three months. Or you could choose tariff plans of a higher value. This will enable you to get the 100GB of 4G data. You can find these offers on the MyJio app on your smartphones. You can also do the recharge from Jio’s own website. Once there, you need to go for the recharge options under Summer Surprise. After this, enter your Jio number and get many options of recharges.

Which plans can give you Rs 100 free 4G data?

This deal is available as a part of Jio Summer Surprise offer and it will be applicable to those who recharge their numbers with values like Rs 999, Rs 1999, Rs 4999 and Rs 9999. You can only opt for these recharges when you have paid the Rs 99 Jio Prime membership fee. The Jio Prime is valid for one year, until March 31 next year. Compared to normal packs, Jio Prime members get access to many special plans. You need to select plans above Rs 999 in order to avail the free 100GB data.

What will this offer give you?

Jio, in the next three months, will, in total provide you 100GB of data for free and that too without an everyday FUP. Meanwhile, a recharge of Rs 303 or Rs 499 will have a daily limit or FUP. Once you cross the daily FUP, your internet speed will drop down to 128 Kbps. Yet you always have the option of booster packs.

In the Summer Surprise offer, if you opt for the Rs 999 or more plans, you get 100GB of data free, but if you exhaust it the speed will come down to 128Kbps. This might cause problems for the customers.

Which option is better?

Essentially both the plans are quite the same. Rs 303 plan gives you 1GB internet per day for three months, which means 91GB of free data. In the Rs 999 or above packs you get 100GB of free data which is close anyway. In general, also, Rs 999 gives you 60GB of data for 60 days which is any way 1GB per day. However, this plan has not FUP limit on it. Meanwhile, the Rs 499 plan which has a daily FUP of 2GB daily FUP seems like a more reasonable option. This means you get 56GB of data for 28 days. Also, all the (Rs 1,999-125GB-90 days | Rs 4,999-350GB-180 days | Rs 9,999-750 GB-360 days) plans will give you 100GB of data for free.