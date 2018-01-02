Reliance Jio Happy new Year plans: Prepaid recharge of Rs 199, Rs 299 compared to other offers

Reliance Jio launched two prepaid recharge plans at Rs. 199 and Rs. 299 respectively.

The Reliance Jio had unveiled new plans for prepaid recharge under its Happy New Year 2018 offer. Under the offer, the company launched two prepaid recharge plans at Rs. 199 and Rs. 299 respectively. While company’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.2GBs or 4G data, Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GBs 4G data on a daily basis. As per Jio’s official website jio.com, It has a number of other prepaid recharge plans which too gives 1 GB-3 GB high-speed data every day between 28-91 days. The prepaid recharge plan that offers 1GB-3GBs data every day is priced from Rs. 199 to Rs. 799, NDTV said.

Internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps after 4G data limits are exhausted on a daily basis under these plans.These plans also include unlimited roaming calls, free SMSes and unlimited free calls.

Here are some prepaid plans which offer about GB data per day as per Jio website:

Rs. 199 recharge plan

This offers unlimited and free high-speed data with 1.2GBs 4G data every day. The validity of the plan is 28 days. This plan comes with SMS benefits, free and unlimited STD, local and roaming voice calls.

Jio Rs. 299 recharge plan

This offers unlimited and free high-speed data of 56GBs for 28 days. Under this plan subscribers can use 2GBs 4G data every day. Thisplan comes with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It gives free and unlimited SMS benefits, the Jio website said.

Jio Rs. 459 unlimited data

Reliance Jio’s Rs. 459 plan offers high-speed data of 84GBs with 4G data limit of 1GB every day. The plan offers unlimited STD, local and roaming calls and SMSes among operators. This plan is valid for 84 days.

Rs 399 recharge plan

In this, the company offers plan priced at Rs. 399 with 70 GBs of high-speed data for a period of 70 days. The plan also offers the benefit of unlimited local, STD, roaming calls and SMSes to operators.

Plan of Rs. 309 recharge

Under this offer, Jio offers high-speed data of 49GBs with a 4G data limit of 1GB every day. STD, roaming, local calls and SMSes are free and unlimited. This plan is valid for 49 days.