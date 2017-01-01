Reliance Jio ‘Happy New Year’ offer starts as ‘Welcome’ offer ends: Here is all you should know

Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer: The new offer also gives the consumers, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features but there is something you should know. (Source: IE)

Reliance Industries Limited’s Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani had announced that the full bouquet of Jio applications will be free until March 31, 2017, but notably, the Welcome offer ended on December 31. So, now begins the Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer. The new offer also gives the consumers, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features but there is something you should know. The most important change in the new offer is that the daily limit for data usage will now come down to 1GB. The earlier Reliance Jio Welcome offer gave users a daily Fair Use Policy (FUP) limit of 4GB. So now, according to the new rules, after you use up your daily limit of 1GB on your connection, the speed will automatically come down to 128Kbps. This might come as an uncomfortable news to heavy downloaders on the internet.

Ambani had said that every existing Jio customer will get extended benefits of Jio Happy New Year offer until March 31, 2017, even on current SIMs. He had announced the Happy New Year offer while addressing employees and stakeholders of the company at an event. When Jio was announced in September last year, it was a trial period which was expected to end on December 31, after which paid usage was scheduled to start. But Ambani announced that the offer will continue till March 2017. However, there is one paid element added to it, that is if you want to use more than 1GB of data every day on your connection. A recharge of Rs 51 will get you 1 GB data extra each day which you can access at 4G speeds. Also, there is a Rs 301 pack where you can get 6GB of additional data for 28 days.

Pushing his dream for a digitally connected India, Mukesh Ambani also made a series of statements on the growth of his telecom venture, the achievements in terms of adding customers, and the problems that have been faced due to peers ‘anti-competitive’ behaviour. Ambani also recently claimed to telecom regulator Trai that its latest voice and data offer in the new year, will not be violating any of the existing rules that require promotional offers to be limited to 90 days. There was a clarification sought by Trai on Jio extending the free offers until March, even after the promotional 90-day window closed on December 4. The network provider then sent a detailed explanation of how its new offer was different from the inaugural offer and that it does not qualify to be termed as predatory.’

The company has promised that it will keep voice calling and messages free for customers for a lifetime.