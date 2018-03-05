Reliance Jio giving away 10GB 4G data for free! Here’s how you can get it

Reliance Jio, which gained tremendous momentum in the Indian telecom market by doling out more data at competitively lower prices, is upping its game in the face of the aggressive price war over tariff plans by incumbents such as Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, and BSNL. Now, in order to retain its position, Reliance Jio is offering 10GB free 4G data to select customers. Jio is giving away 10GB additional free data as a gift to the customers who use the JioTV application. JioTV is claimed to have won itself a big accolade at the Global Mobile Awards this year.

Select customers can view the additional 10GB data credit to their accounts in the View Details section on the homepage of the MyJio app. The 10GB data will expire on March 27 and will be used after you utilise the daily data limit of your recharge pack. For example, if you are subscribed to the Rs 149 recharge pack, the 10GB data will kick in after you consume the 1.5GB data given under the plan for a day. Note, Reliance Jio is offering 10GB data only to select customers discretely and there’s no way to confirm this. However, some users claim that they received the additional 10GB data after making a call on 1299 (toll-free number).

Reliance Jio has always tried to stay ahead of the incumbents. In January this year, when Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, and BSNL increased the data caps in their tariff plans, Reliance Jio began offering 50 per cent more data at Rs 50 lower prices. It also offers cashback to the customers on every recharge of Rs 398 or above in the form of wallet balance and redeemable recharge coupons. The telco also launched a new Jio Football offer where it offers a cashback of Rs 2,200 to the buyers of new smartphones of partner manufacturers such as Jivi Mobiles and Asus.