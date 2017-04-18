Reliance Jio free offer deadlines end: Here are all the details on tariff and plans for Prime and non-Prime members

Reliance Jio free offer dealines have ended. Here are the details on the new offers and tariff plans.

Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan and the Prime membership offer deadlines have ended now. Jio’s services are no longer available for free. Unless Jio announces some other form of free offers, users cannot avail any new deal. As of now, it appears April 15 was the last day for customers to avail the offer. Reliance Jio had rolled out its all new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan which, in a way, was a revamp of its old ‘Summer Surprise’ offers. Like the previous offer, Jio has been giving its users 3 months of unlimited data but this time the price has been slightly higher. While the Rs 303 data pack can be availed for Rs 309 and the Rs 499 data pack can be purchased for Rs 509.

In the Rs 309 plan customers will get 1 GB of data per day and those purchasing the Rs 509 plan will get 2 GB of data per day. For the Jio users who still have not signed up for the Jio Prime membership plan, their chance to avail the Rs 99 pack which is essentially the Jio Prime membership fee, is over. This means that new users or non-Prime users can no longer use the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan. Meanwhile, there might be a reason to worry for people who are heavy users of the internet.

What is the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer?

Jio, on April 6, announced that the Summer Surprise offer will end soon. Following the announcement, Jio rolled out its new Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Jio had said in a statement that it was withdrawing the offer because Trai advised it to do so. “Trai has advised Jio to withdraw the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise. Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice and will be withdrawing the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer,” the company said.

This essentially meant the free data services would soon end. However, the offers did not officially end as soon as it was announced, as Jio said that the rollback of the offer will happen when it is ‘operationally feasible’. There was no particular date announced as to when the offers will finally end.

What is the Jio Prime membership offer? What about non-Prime members?

Users who wanted to sign up for Reliance Jio Prime program were required to pay an enrollment fee of Rs 99. Jio Prime members get additional benefits at the same price when compared to non-Prime members. Later, Reliance Jio rolled out exclusive plans such as ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer for its Prime members, which gives users 84 days of complimentary service at a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509. Non-members cannot avail this offer, nor can they become a member now. Non-members, as of now, can only avail the Rs 149 recharge pack.

How to recharge now?

If you wish to avail the offer, go to the particular app or the website, and browse the ‘Plans’ option. Once there, check out the Jio Prime tab. Now, you will be given two tariff plans to choose from. One is the Rs 309 recharge plan and the other option is the Rs 509 recharge plan. You can select the required plan according to your monthly usage, following which you can avail the free services for three more months as it is still a part of the Jio Summer Surprise offer. According to Jio, since you are paying for the JioMoney app, you will be able to get Rs 50 as cashback.

Apart from Jio’s own app, users can also buy the packs from third party platforms like PayTm, MobiKwik and FreeCharge. If you go to these websites also, you will see the tariff list where you can either recharge with Rs 309 and Rs 509 or above.

What about the booster packs?

However, there are booster packs available on the website. The options are: Rs 11 for 0.1 GB, Rs 51 for 1GB, Rs 91 for 2GB, Rs 201 for 5GB and Rs 301 for 10 GB. Unfortunately, the unrestricted plans are missing as you can either continue with 128kbps speed or you can choose the booster packs after the FUP limit is over. Also, there is no information on the postpaid subscribers.

What are the sachet plans?

There are three sachet plans available on the website, priced at Rs 19, Rs 49 and Rs 96 respectively. Rs 19 gives you 100MB data (non-Prime) and 200MB data (Prime) and is valid for 1 day only. Rs 49 gives users 300MB (non-Prime) and 600MB (Prime) and is valid for 3 days. Meanwhile, Rs 96 recharge, gives users 1GB data limit, following which the speed is reduced to 128Kbps and is valid for seven days. Additionally, non-Jio Prime members, this recharge can only give 600 MB data.