Reliance Jio finally removes Prime membership plan: Here’s how you can still get the Summer Surprise offer

Even now Reliance Jio is offering users the option of purchasing the Rs 99 Prime membership deal along with a recharge of Rs 303 or higher value packs. This will sign the customers up for the Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer.

Reliance Jio has recently announced the suspension of its Summer Surprise offer after a TRAI order. This essentially meant the free data services would soon end. However, the offers did not officially end as soon as it was announced, as Jio said that the rollback of the offer will happen when it is ‘operationally feasible’. There was no particular date announced as to when the offers will finally end. Meanwhile, even now Jio is offering users the option of purchasing the Rs 99 Prime membership deal along with a recharge of Rs 303 or higher value packs. This will sign the customers up for the Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer. The important thing to note here is the customers of Reliance Jio who still have not become Prime members of the network, they will not be able to purchase these recharges from the website nor the MyJio application now.

If a customer goes to the Jio website or the company application on their smartphone, other recharge options and booster packs are available. However, they cannot avail the Prime Membership now. Users will have to go to the JioMoney application in order to get the Jio Summer Surprise offer. If you wish to avail the offer, go to the particular app, and browse the ‘Plans’ option. Once there, check out the Jio Prime tab. Now, you will be given two tariff plans to choose from. One is the Rs 402 plan, which includes Rs 303 recharge and Rs 99 the Prime membership fee. The other option is the Rs 598 plan which included, Rs 400 recharge pack and Rs 99 the prime membership fee. You can select the required plan according to your monthly usage, following which you can avail the free services for three more months as it is still a part of the Jio Summer Surprise offer. According to Jio, since you are paying for the JioMoney app, you will be able to get Rs 50 as cashback.

You may also like to watch:

Apart from Jio’s own app, users can also buy the packs from third party platforms like PayTm, MobiKwik and FreeCharge. If you go to these websites also, you will see the tariff list where you can either recharge with Rs 303 and Rs 499 or above, if you are a Jio member, or bundled packs like Rs 598 and Rs 402 if you are a non-prime member. But the Rs 99 membership fee is gone from the recharge list now.

Also read | How TRAI might have helped Reliance Jio by cancelling its free services

You may also like to watch:

On April 6, Jio had said in a statement that it was withdrawing the offer because Trai advised it to do so. “Trai has advised Jio to withdraw the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise. Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice and will be withdrawing the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer,” the company said.