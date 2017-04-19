Reliance Jio ‘Double Data’ offer: Samsung Galaxy S8 buyers to get twice the 4G data under Rs 309 plan; how to avail

Reliance Jio‘Double Data Offer’: Samsung galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ users will get 28GB data per month at a monthly recharge of Rs 309.

Samsung has launched its latest smartphones Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India. Users can now pre-order the two smartphones. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio and Samsung have tied up for a ‘Double Data’ offer where Jio subscribers who buy the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. Under the ‘Double Data’ offer, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ customers who are on Jio network will be provided with 448GB of 4G data over a course of 8 months if they complete the monthly recharge of Rs. 309. The offer essentially gives the users 2GB of 4G data per day. The Jio Double Data offer gives double the data benefits which Jio users get under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer if they buy the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Samsung announced the launch of S8 and S8 Plus on March 29. In India, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are available with the price tag of Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. With screens of 5.8 inch and 6.2 inches, Samsung S8 and S8 Plus is the flagship phone of Samsung and a successor to the S7. The Samsung phone features infinity display which is a bezel-less edge to edge screen. The device has a bezel-less curved edge ‘infinity display’ covered with pristine glass. The device is IP68 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant. The company has also upped the security feature with an iris scanner, face recognition and fingerprint scanner – moved to the back of the device – to unlock the device. The home button has been shifted beneath the ‘infinity display’.

Specifications and Features:

Samsung S8 specifications: The smartphone has a 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB ROM. The device features a 5.8 inch Quad HD+ display screen. In terms of camera, the phone has a 12MP dual pixel camera at the back and an 8MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy S8 is fueled by a 3,000 mAh Battery. The phone will support the voice activated assistant Bixby. According to the website, Bixby ‘can talk, see, read, recommend the user on actions. The Samsung galaxy s8 and s8 plus is water and dust resistant (IP68 rating) .” The Samsung Galaxy S8 have a type C charger with faster-charging speed and even an option for wireless charging. The phone’s camera can selectively focus on what the user desires and also comes with exciting modes like food mode to enhance the experience of photography. It also has professional and auto mode resembling pictures clicked in a DSLR.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus specifications: The phones has 4 GB RAM alongside 64 GB ROM. The phone features a 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display screen. Galaxy S8+ has a 12MP Primary Dual Pixel Camera, 8MP Front Camera and is fueled by a 3,500 mAh Battery. The S8 Plus smartphone ha a bigger screen and a bigger battery as compared to s8. Both phones have the IRIS scanner. This new feature will help a lot of fo individuals and organisations.

Samsung S8 and S8 plus devices have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.7 GHZ Quad) processor. For models that will be available in countries other than the US, Samsung will use Exynos 9 (8895) Octa-core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.9 GHZ Quad) processor.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio had rolled out its all new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan which, in a way, was a revamp of its old ‘Summer Surprise’ offers. Like the previous offer, Jio has been giving its users 3 months of unlimited data but this time the price has been slightly higher. While the Rs 303 data pack can be availed for Rs 309 and the Rs 499 data pack can be purchased for Rs 509.

In the Rs 309 plan customers will get 1 GB of data per day and those purchasing the Rs 509 plan will get 2 GB of data per day. For the Jio users who still have not signed up for the Jio Prime membership plan, their chance to avail the Rs 99 pack which is essentially the Jio Prime membership fee, is over. This means that new users or non-Prime users can no longer use the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan.