Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer’s last date tomorrow: Here’s what Prime & non-Prime members need to know

Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan and the Prime membership offers with cease to be available from tomorrow. After April 15, users may not be able to purchase any new offers, unless Jio announces some other form of extension. As of now, it appears tomorrow is the last day for you to avail the offer. Reliance Jio had rolled out its all new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan which, in a way, is a revamp of its old ‘Summer Surprise’ offers. Like the previous offer, Jio has been giving its users 3 months of unlimited data but this time the price hs been slightly higher. While the Rs 303 data pack can be availed for Rs 309 and the Rs 499 data pack can be purchased for Rs 509.

In the Rs 309 plan customers will get 1 GB of data per day and those purchasing the Rs 509 plan will get 2 GB of data per day. For the Jio users who still have not signed up for the Jio Prime membership plan, or new buyers will have to recharge with an additional Rs 99 pack which is essentially the Jio Prime membership fee. Technically, the chance to become a Jio Prime members will end on April 15, so the recharge with these plans should be done before, in order to avail the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan. Meanwhile, there might be a reason to worry for people who are heavy users of the internet.

What is the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer?

Jio, on April 6, announced that the Summer Surprise offer will end soon. Following the announcement, Jio rolled out its new Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Jio had said in a statement that it was withdrawing the offer because Trai advised it to do so. “Trai has advised Jio to withdraw the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise. Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice and will be withdrawing the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer,” the company said.

This essentially meant the free data services would soon end. However, the offers did not officially end as soon as it was announced, as Jio said that the rollback of the offer will happen when it is ‘operationally feasible’. There was no particular date announced as to when the offers will finally end. Meanwhile, even now Jio is offering users the option of purchasing the Rs 99 Prime membership deal along with a recharge of Rs 309 or higher value packs. This will sign the customers up for the Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer.

What is the Jio Prime membership offer? What about non-Prime members?

If you want to sign up for Reliance Jio Prime program, you will be required to pay an enrollment fee of Rs 99. Jio Prime members get additional benefits at the same price when compared to non-Prime members. Currently, Reliance Jio has exclusive plans such as ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer for its Prime members, which gives users 84 days of complimentary service at a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509. Non-members cannot avail this offer, as they will have to become one by tomorrow. Non-members, as of now, can only avail the Rs 149 recharge pack.

How to recharge now?

If you wish to avail the offer, go to the particular app or the website, and browse the ‘Plans’ option. Once there, check out the Jio Prime tab. Now, you will be given two tariff plans to choose from. One is the Rs 408 plan, which includes Rs 309 recharge and Rs 99 the Prime membership fee. The other option is the Rs 608 plan which included, Rs 509 recharge pack and Rs 99 the prime membership fee. You can select the required plan according to your monthly usage, following which you can avail the free services for three more months as it is still a part of the Jio Summer Surprise offer. According to Jio, since you are paying for the JioMoney app, you will be able to get Rs 50 as cashback.

Apart from Jio’s own app, users can also buy the packs from third party platforms like PayTm, MobiKwik and FreeCharge. If you go to these websites also, you will see the tariff list where you can either recharge with Rs 309 and Rs 509 or above.t