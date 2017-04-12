Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer: Here’s what heavy 4G internet users should worry about

Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan: There might be a reason to worry for people who are heavy users of internet data.

Reliance Jio has rolled out its all new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan which is a revamp of its old ‘Summer Surprise’ offers. Like the previous offer, Jio is giving its users 3 months of unlimited data but this time the price is slightly higher. While the Rs 303 data pack cam be availed for Rs 309 and the Rs 499 data pack can be purchased for Rs 509. In the Rs 309 plan customers will get 1 GB of data per day and those purchasing the Rs 509 plan will get 2 GB of data per day. For the Jio users who still have not signed up for the Jio Prime membership plan, or new buyers will have to recharge with an additional Rs 99 pack which is essentially the Jio Prime membership fee. Technically, the chance to become a Jio Prime members will end on April 15, so the recharge with these plans should be done before, in order to avail the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan. Meanwhile, there might be a reason to worry for people who are heavy users of the internet.

The Jio website and on MyJio app, customers are shown the Rs 149 plan as a recharge option. Interestingly there is no plan, currently, for postpaid users. Apart from that, there is the option of choosing from the Rs 309 and Rs 509 plans for pre-paid users. The Rs 309 recharge essentially gives users 84 GB of data for the initial 3 months and then 28 GB per month. This means per day a user’s FUP limit is 1GB after which the speed comes down to 128kbps from a 4G connection. Similarly, in the Rs 509 pack, users will get 168GB of data for the first three months and then 56GB data per month. This means the user’s FUP limit is 2GB per day. Interestingly, the plans of Rs 999 and above are gone from the website. Earlier, Jio offered data packs for high-end users whose data consumption might be more than normal. For pre-paid users, there were plans like Rs 999, Rs 1999, Rs 4999 and Rs 9999. While the Rs 999 pack gave users 60GB 4G data for 60 days, the Rs 9999 plan gave 750 GB of 4G data to users for a whole year. The Rs 1999 plan provided users with 125GB of data for 90 days and the Rs 4999 plan gave 350GB 4G data for 180 days. These rates were for Prime members, while the non-Prime members would get a lesser amount of data. But notably, these options are gone from the website which should be a matter of concern for users who wanted the Jio SIM for heavy internet usage.

However, there are booster packs available on the website. The options are: Rs 11 for 0.1 GB, Rs 51 for 1GB, Rs 91 for 2GB, Rs 201 for 5GB and Rs 301 for 10 GB. Unfortunately, the unrestricted plans are missing as you can either continue with 128kbps speed or you can choose the booster packs after the FUP limit is over. Also, there is no information on the postpaid subscribers. While Reliance Jio has been accused of finding ways among the telecom rules to give users extremely lucrative offers for such a long time. But since these offers are missing now, one can only wonder whether it was a decision by the telecom regulatory body TRAI or was it planned by Jio itself. The other possibility is that since Jio has announced the plans for 3 months, it might want to take some time to roll out the new plans as it does not want to confuse the users anymore and roll out tariff rates when required.

Withdrawal of Jio Summer Surprise offer:

On April 6, Jio had said in a statement that it was withdrawing the offer because Trai advised it to do so. “Trai has advised Jio to withdraw the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise. Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice and will be withdrawing the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer,” the company said.