Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan impact: Vodafone, Airtel & Idea come up with own 4G offers; find out here

Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan impact: Here is a look at all the plans offered by India’s biggest telecom companies – Vodafone, Airtel, Idea.

Reliance Jio, as a continuation of its ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offers, had announced exclusive plans for its Prime members. These plans enable users to avail 84 days of complimentary service by recharging with either a Rs 309 pack or a Rs 509. In the Rs 309 plan customers will get 1 GB of data per day and those purchasing the Rs 509 plan will get 2 GB of data per day. Meanwhile, incumbents like Vodafone, Airtel and Idea Cellular have launched their own data and free calling plans with an aim to lure in more consumers at the same time making its own subscribers stay. They have their own consumer base and the plans seem to be in accordance to that. Here is a look at all the plans offered by India’s biggest telecom companies.

Bharti Airtel – Rs 244, Rs 345 and Rs 399 Plans

Mobile operator Bharti Airtel is handing out free high-speed data to its postpaid subscribers for the next three months to counter aggressive offerings by newcomer Reliance Jio. Airtel is offering up to 30 GB of free data for the next three months for postpaid subscribers logging onto the ‘My Airtel’ app by April 30.

Airtel has answered it by offering a Rs 399 recharge plan which provides users with unlimited local and STD calls alongside 1GB 4G data daily. The plan is valid for 70 days. If you are an Airtel user, you will be able to check for the Rs 399 plan in ‘Best offers for you’ category in the MyAirtel app. The offer is present on the Airtel website also. There are a few other offers by Airtel. The Rs 345 plan has now increased the 1GB data limit per day to 2GB, while the unlimited local and STD calling features stay. Similarly, there is a Rs 549 plan which has unlimited local and STD call feature including 2.5GB data usage per day.

Under a new Rs 244 offer, Airtel users are able to avail 1GB data per day for 70 days. Airtel, on its website and app, says that this one comes with unlimited STD and local calls, yet there is a maximum limit of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls daily, and 1200 minutes of free calls on the network per week. Meanwhile, in the Rs 399 pack, there is a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period. Calls made to the same network will have a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week.

Airtel also has some data only plans for Rs 29 and Rs 98. The Rs 29 plan offers 200MB 3G/4G data for 30 days, while users will get 1GB 2G data for 28 days if they recharge with Rs 98.

Additionally, talktime-only plans like Rs 90 and Rs 120 are also available. While Rs 120 recharge pack will provide customers with full talktime with unlimited validity and they will get Rs 83 talktime if they recharge with Rs 90.

Vodafone – Rs 352 plan

Vodafone has introduced a new plan, where users can get 1GB data per day for 56 days by recharging with the Rs 352 pack. The plan is valid for two recharge cycles of 28 days. Also called as the Vodafone Super Offer, the plan gives unlimited local and STD calls to users for this validity period. Interestingly, the offer is not showcased or available on Vodafone’s website nor on the app. If a user wishes to avail the benefits of the offer, he/she will have to head to a nearby Vodafone store or outlet.

Idea Cellular: Rs 297 and Rs 447 Plans

While Idea’s merger with Vodafone may take some time to finally happen, Idea has been bringing out its own offers to counter the Jio freebies. Idea has come up with a Rs 297 plan, which gives users 1GB of data per day for 70 days. Users with a 4G SIM and 4G smartphone only can avail this offer. The Rs 297 plan includes 300 minutes of free calling per day and 1,200 minutes per week to other Idea SIM users. Following this, users will be charged at 30 paisa per minute.

Similarly, Idea also rolled out a Rs 447 prepaid plan which gives its users 1GB of data per day and free calling feature on any network for 70 days. The cap on free calling under this pack is similar to what Airtel is offering, 3,000 minutes for a 70 day period. Following this, customers will be charged at 30 paisa per minute once the limit is exhausted. The cap is the same for same network calls.