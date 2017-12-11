Reliance Jio data plans prices set to be hiked; what you should know now as the good times may roll to a stop

India will witness a rise in 4G data services in 2018 as the country is moving from a developing 4G country to a full grown one by next year, said a report. The London-based company OpenSignal said in its report that India’s development into a 4G powered nation is due to low price data offered by Reliance Jio. The report further said that this kicked off a price war among telecom service providers to offer LTE services at cheaper prices. However, the report also said that this might lead to Jio raising its price in 2018. Andrea Toth from OpenSignal said, “The trend will continue next year. Whether Jio remains the huge dominant driver in 4G growth remains to be seen. After a year of free and steeply discounted data pricing, Jio may make 2018 the year it raises prices. That could level the playing field for India’s operators.”

According to Crisil’s predictions, at present India’s mobile data subscriber penetration is at 40 percent which is expected to double at 80 percent by 2022. Moreover, the TRAI data shows that during the quarter ending June 2017, the total data usage stood at over 4.2 million terabytes, out of which 4G data accounted for 3.9 million TBs.

The OpenSignal report also said that LTE availability in India is remarkable and the users were able to connect to an LTE signal over 84 percent of the time. This is an increase of 10 percentage points from the previous year. The report claimed that Jio leads in the 4G availability race with users able to access its LTE signals 91.6 percent of the time. Amazingly, no other mobile operator managed to score higher than 60 percent in these tests.

Now the report also mentions that as the 4G adoption is rising and thereby increasing more consumers to 4G services, the networks experienced congestion resulting in a decrease in average download speeds across the board. With operators rolling out low-cost data plans to develop consumer base and manufacturers launching affordable 4G smartphones. The OpenSignal report expects 4G availability to maintain its rising trajectory across India in 2018.