Reliance Jio data hack: What Mukesh Ambani telco has to say about claims of personal information of customers being leaked

Reliance Jio data hack: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has said that it is investigating claims of personal data of customers being leaked onto a website called Magicapk. “We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken,” a Jio spokeswoman said early on Monday, adding the data on the website appeared to be unauthentic. She added the company’s subscriber data was safe and maintained with the highest security.

If the claims of the data breach are true, it would be a big setback for Jio’s aggressive push led by Reliance Chairman Ambani, which added 3.9 million subscribers to its network in April. Reportedly, many users complained on Twitter about personal information of millions of Jio users being publicly available on Magicapk.com, in what appears to be the first of its kind large-scale data breach of an Indian telecom operator. The website, when accessed by news agency Reuters, flashed a message saying: This Account has been suspended. The domain name is registered somewhere in India but there are no details on domain registration services who owns the website, according to news agency IANS.

Users have been registered on the Reliance Jio network using a 12-digit Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provided number, commonly known as the Aadhaar number. The ‘Aadhaar’ number, which works on similar lines as Social Security numbers in the US, is unique to every citizen and stores critical biometric and demographic data of the user at a centralised database.