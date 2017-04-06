Reliance Jio chargeable & limited now: Here’s how Prime members can check data usage

Now that the freebies by Reliance Jio are going to be chargeable, you will be bound to pay for them. Especially now, when you are totally into it.

Reliance Jio has not left any stone unturned when it comes to luring people into its highly addictive internet data packs. Now that the freebies by Jio are going to be chargeable, you will be bound to pay for them. Especially now, when you are totally into it. Reliance Jio has extended its free offers by three months for its Prime members. So if a user has paid the Prime membership fee and done a minimum recharge of Rs 303, then under the ‘Summer Surprise’ offer the user will get another three months of free service. This essentially means that whichever pack you have done your recharge on, will start being applied from July. After you opt for being a Jio Prime member, by paying the Rs 99 fee, you need to go for a further recharge. You can then select the Rs 303 recharge plan, as you will get the Happy new Year offer of 1GB free internet per day for the next three months. Or you could choose tariff plans of a higher value. But where does internet usage stop?

The Internet in itself is a highly addictive medium. Now, Jio decided to give it away for free for a few months. This move has lured in million of customers on its network. Now, after the extension period ends, there will be data charges on Jio’s network usage. It will no longer be free nor be unlimited. Also, since there will be daily limits on internet usage depending on the plans, you will be charged once you exceed those. This makes it highly crucial to keep updated and keep tracking your data intake. Here are a few ways to check how much data you have used in this month or in a certain part of the day/week/month.

Also read | Reliance Jio is offering 100GB free 4G data for Prime members; here’s how to avail the ‘Summer Surprise’

Method 1: Use the MyJio application

You need to download the MyJio app on your smartphone. Jio, through this app, enables its users to keep being updates on the extent of consumed data and the total left in the allotted limit. This is perhaps the most official method to keep checking the data usage. This app shows you how much data is left in your account.

You may like to watch:

Method 2: SMS

You can also check your Jio data usage using the USSD and SMS method. If you have a working Jio SIM in your smartphone, all you need to do its dial *333#. Keep continuing and press on the number as instructed. Following this, users are supposed to get the message sent to their device, showcasing total data consumed. You can also send an SMS to the number 55333, with the word ‘MBAL”. Here too users are supposed to get a message regarding the data consumption.

Also read | Reliance Jio Prime Rs 303 vs Idea Rs 348 vs Airtel Rs 345 vs Vodafone Rs 346 vs BSNL Rs 249: A comparison of internet data plans

Method 3: Phone

You can check you data usage using you inbuilt applications on phone as well. How cool is that! If you are an Android smartphone user, go to ‘Settings’ icon on your device. After opening it, you will see a ‘Data Usage’ button on it. Within that feature, you would not only see the overall usage but can also avail the real time one, where you can see which apps are eating away your data. You can even close those apps. Meanwhile, if you are an Apple device user, like the iPhone, go to Settings here too and then click on the ‘cellular’ button. You will get a similar result on this device too.

You may also like to watch:

Method 4: Other applications

If any of the options presented above is not enough for you or maybe does not work out for you, you can always use third party applications to do the same. With real-time notifications, many of these new apps are getting popular for their accessibility and ease of use.