Reliance Jio car app: 5 things to know about the digital lifestyle mission

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman, Mukesh Ambani after storming the telecom market with the free calling and data packs for users, has now rolled out a device which enables vehicular movement control. With the launch, Reliance Jio is aiming to make inroads into automobile telematics. The smartphone app will be able to alert the users, information about fuel and battery. Reliance is reportedly in advance level of talks with automobile companies to roll out the new feature very soon.

SIM activation, metro tickets, connected cars, TVs, the company has been trying to push digital in our lives. The Jio Experience Centre in Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City on the Thane-Belapur road showcases many gadgets and apps which will digitise lifestyles in the future. Meanwhile, Jio has reportedly reached a customer base of 7.24 crore. It also claimed that it is going to add another 6 lakh mobile subscribers each day, setting the target of more than 10 crore customers by March 31, 2017, when the Happy New Year offer ends. The Jio Car Connect is a dongle with Jio SIM and a mobile application which makes a car smart. Here’s everything we know so far:

1. The dongle needs to be inserted into the on-board diagnostic port of a car and the app will reveal all activities of the car even when it is kilometres away. The company is ready with the car connected device which will have multiple features like immobilise car at the time of the theft, the alert owner about car movement, locate the car and also provide wi-fi within the car. The owner needs to use Jio sim in the device to avail benefits.

2. There are lots of factors that determine price, but the price of the car connected device is estimated to be either equal to or less than its Jio’s MiFi device which costs around Rs 2,000.

3. With help of Jio’s car management device, the owner will get information about the way his driver is driving the car, the movement of the vehicle can be restricted within a geography, switch on AC of the car from any remote location, get alerted of car break etc. This dongle is compatible with all cars manufactured after 2013.

4. The device and application have been internally developed by Jio but the hardware device will be initially imported from China. Jio has asked its device vendor to start making it in India after initial roll-out. It is also scaling up its fibre to the home project on which it is running pilot in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

5. With Fibre to the home, Jio will focus on automatic entire home from entertainment to home surveillance to utility management.