Reliance Jio bumper offer! Avail JioFi with 100GB 4G data for free; here’s how

On the purchase of Google Home or Home Mini speaker from the Reliance Digital and Jio stores’ offline channels, the buyers will get the JioFi router free of cost.

Jio has launched a new offer on the JioFi router in India. The JioFi router, which is currently available at a price of Rs 999, can be grabbed at no cost under a bundled offer from Google. Google on Tuesday launched the Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers in India. The new speakers will be available exclusively via Flipkart initially while the offline sales will begin in coming days.

Coming to the offer, on the purchase of Google Home or Home Mini speaker from the Reliance Digital and Jio stores’ offline channels, the buyers will get the JioFi router free of cost. In addition, the buyers will also be eligible to avail 100GB free 4G data on their JioFi number. The new offer will last until April 30.

In order to get the data benefits, the customers are required to make the first recharge of minimum Rs 149 tariff plan, given that the Jio Prime is already availed. The 100GB free data will be given in the form of 10 vouchers each with 10GB data benefit. The data benefit will be valid for one year from the date of activation.

The Google Home smart speakers also come with a 10 per cent cashback offer on the purchases made with HDFC credit cards on both online and offline channels. Google is also giving away free subscriptions to Google Play Music for six months, Saavn Pro and Gaana Plus till October 31. Purchasing a subscription with Re 1 token amount on Saavn and Gaana will extend the ad-free services for one and a half years.