Reliance Jio booster pack offers additional data; here’s how much you have to pay

Reliance, had announced that the full set of Jio applications will be available for free until March 31, 2017, but the Welcome offer ended on December 31. The Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer has been currently running on smartphones. The new deal also gives the users, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features but there is something additional available. RJio has incorporated two ‘Booster’ packs in the MyJio app. The two packs, which are paid features, will provide users additional 4G data on top of the free promotional offer. The main change in the new offer from the ‘Welcome offer’ is that the daily limit for data usage has now come down to 1GB, which earlier gave users a daily Fair Use Policy (FUP) limit of 4GB.

The booster packs have been priced at many different rates. A recharge of Rs 51 will get you 1 GB data extra each day which you can access at 4G speeds. Also, there is a Rs 301 pack where you can get 6GB of additional data for 28 days. Apart from that Jio had also made its foray in ISD networks and enables people to make international calls. The network is now offering a new ISD combo pack for Rs 501, that will give its customers a balance of Rs 435 for making ISD calls. This offer is also valid for 28 days. Jio also offers 100 SMSes free per day, but if you want more you can recharge your number with Rs 20 which will give you a balance of Rs 175 for sending texts, in India or International. Each SMS will cost you 85p in Indian and Rs 5 if you send it to an international number.

In order to use the booster pack, you should have the MyJio app on your smartphone. After you log in the app with your Jio ID, open the MyJio tab and go to the Recharge option. You will then find the Booster tab in the Browse Plans section. Select the plan which you want for your number and then pay via JioMoney or other banking options that are available. You can also view details about your current plan on the same page.

While, Reliance has promised that it will keep voice calling and messages free for customers for a lifetime, rival company Airtel just introduced a new offer that will offer customers free data for 12 months if they switch to Airtel’s 4G network. According to reports, the offer will open on January 4, 2017, and will close on February 28, 2017. The offer will be available to Airtel customers across India. Airtel will offer free 3GB/month data for 1 year to new 4G customers.