Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone: Comparison of unlimited calling & 1GB 4G data per day plans

While, the surge in prices comes as a breather for incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL, are RJio’s rates still lower?

Reliance Jio had recently launched its new plans where it has upgraded its Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. While, the surge in prices comes as a breather for incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL, Jio’s rates still remain lower. Further, all voice calls on Jio continue to be free. Reliance Jio, since its launch in 2016, has been giving away aggressive offers and freebies with an aim to penetrate into the telecom market in India. Now, the network boasts of a huge number of subscribers. Meanwhile, Jio’s last major offers, which were called ‘Summer Surprise’ and ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’, are about to get over soon for most users. Jio had offered many free services, including data, SMS, apps and unlimited voice calling to its subscribers for the last 3 months, and now the expiry date is approaching for most of its customers. Meanwhile, taking this up as an opportunity, incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular have come up with their own 4G data packs, offering 1GB data or more on their networks. Here is a comparison between the major network service providers, to help you decide which one to choose.

Reliance Jio: The earlier Rs 309 plan is still available with 1 GB data per day, but the validity period has been extended to 56 days. The daily FUP will remain the same. So, essentially, under the new plan, you will get 56 GB of data with the Rs 309 pack. Also, when it comes to the Rs 509 pack, there is a 56-day validity, with a daily FUP of 1GB data, which means you will get double the data (112 GB). Additionally, the Rs 999 plan now has a 90-day validity, while the Rs 1999 plan has 120-day validity, the Rs 4999 plan gets 210-day validity, and Rs 9999 plan gets 390 days of validity. This means the Rs 9999 plan gets you more than a year’s validity. The amount of 4G data on these plans is now 90 GB, 155 GB, 380 GB and 780 GB respectively. This essentially means that the offers range from 1GB data to 2GB data per day.

When it comes to Reliance Jio Post-Paid plans, the network provider has introduced a couple of new plans as well. Here also, the new plans start at Rs 349 and Rs 399. The first plan at Rs 349 comes with two months validity and 20 GB data. The second plan priced at Rs 399 offers 1GB per day with three months validity, which comes to a total of 90 GB for the total period. Reliance Jio’s Rs 309, Rs 509 and Rs 999 plan all now have a validity of two months, which means the data is doubled. So in the Rs 309 plan, you are getting 60 GB data, Rs 509 plan is giving 120 GB data, while the Rs 999 will give 90 GB data.

Airtel: Airtel has a Rs 399 recharge plan which provides users with unlimited local and STD calls alongside 1GB 4G data daily. The plan is valid for 70 days. Meanwhile, in the Rs 345 plan, the 1GB data limit per day has increased to 2GB, while the unlimited local and STD calling features stay. Similarly, there is a Rs 549 plan which has unlimited local and STD call feature including 2.5GB data usage per day. Meanwhile, under a new Rs 244 offer, Airtel users are able to avail 1GB data per day for 70 days. This one comes with unlimited STD and local calls, yet there is a maximum limit of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls daily, and 1200 minutes of free calls on the network per week. Meanwhile, in the Rs 399 pack, there is a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period. Calls made to the same network will have a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. Airtel also has some data only plans for Rs 29 and Rs 98. The Rs 29 plan offers 200MB 3G/4G data for 30 days, while users will get 1GB 2G data for 28 days if they recharge with Rs 98. Meanwhile, the Rs 345 plan has been revised to Rs 349 per month and the daily data cap has been reduced to 1GB. Airtel Postpaid users can also carry forward unused data of up to 200 GB per customer per month.

Vodafone: Vodafone had launched the Rs 352 recharge pack that offered 1GB data per day for 56 days or two recharge cycles of 28 days. Known as the Vodafone Super Offer pack, it additionally provided unlimited local and STD calls for the same validity period. While the aforementioned pack was for prepaid users, Vodafone offered free data to its RED postpaid users in April this year. The company was offering either 3GB data per month for 12 months (totalling to 36GB) or 9GB data every month for a duration of three months (totalling to 27GB). Interestingly, later Vodafone started focusing on low validity recharge packs as rivals were busy with data and calling packs with more validity. had recently announced a new tariff plan called SuperNight, and it is offering unlimited 3G/4G data for usage and download for five hours. The new plan is available only to Vodafone pre-paid customers and is priced at Rs 29. The Vodafone SuperNight plan is applicable between 1 am and 6 am. The unlimited data offer on SuperNight can be best used to browse and download a range of content from Vodafone Play too. The SuperNight packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The customers can also dial *444*4# to activate the pack.

Vodafone recharge plans listed on the company’s website include the Rs. 149 plan and Rs. 349 plan. The Rs. 149 plan offers unlimited local and STD Vodafone calls along with 2GB data (for 4G handset & 4G SIM), 300MB data (only 4G handset), and 50MB data (non-4G handset) for 28 days. The Rs. 349 plan provides unlimited local and STD calls to all networks and landlines along with 50MB of 3G/4G data for 28 days.

Idea Cellular: Idea, which had announced a merger with Vodafone, is offering its subscribers 79GB of data for Rs 396. The 70GB free data that Idea Cellular is offering, is for its 3G users for a period of 70 days. Additionally, the company is also offering free local and STD Idea to Idea calling, with a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. After the daily or weekly limit is exhausted by the user, they will be charged at 30 paise per minute. The pack also includes 3000 minutes of local and STD calls on other networks. There is also a 1GB FUP limit on data usage and the user will be charged once the limit for the day is exhausted. The latest Idea offer to take on Reliance Jio is the new Rs 453 prepaid pack, which provides 84GB of data for 84 days, with 1GB daily data cap. The data is limited to 3G speeds, and the buyer also gets bundled calls (300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week) for the validity period.

BSNL: The state run telecom company does not have any offer for 4G data. However, there are some good offers if you are interested in 3G data plans. The telecom network has rolled out a new plan under the name ‘BSNL Sixer’, and you can now get unlimited voice calling along with 2GB data per day for Rs 666 if you are a prepaid user. There are other tariff plans like ‘Triple ACE-333’ as well as the recently launched ‘CHAUKKA -444’. The Rs 333 plan gets you 3GB (3G/2G) data per day for 90 days. There are no free calls or SMS. Meanwhile, the Rs 444 plan gives you 4GB (3G/2G) data per day for 90 days. This one also does not have free calling or SMS feature.