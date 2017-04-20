Reliance Jio 4G internet: 5 smartphone apps to check your daily, weekly or monthly data usage

Reliance Jio 4G: There is a dire need to monitor the usage of data on phones, excessive usage can lead to never ending hike in mobile data plans. (Image: IE/Reuters)

Reliance Jio’s offer deadlines have ended now and its free services are no longer available for free. Unless Jio announces some new form of free offers, consumers cannot avail any new deal. April 15 was the last day for customers to avail the free offers. Jio had been giving its Prime members, 3 months of unlimited data but this time the price is slightly higher. While the Rs 303 data pack was changed to Rs 309, the Rs 499 data pack is available for Rs 509. In the Rs 309 plan customers will get 1 GB of data per day and those purchasing the Rs 509 plan will get 2 GB of data per day. While the Dhan Dhana Dhan plan is giving 84GB of complimentary data, once the plan ends, users will have a monthly plan to pay. Apart from that, there are multiple booster packs available which can provide extra data on top of the monthly and daily FUP limits. In such a case, it is important and helpful that users have access to something which can enable them to monitor their data usage.

Whenever you open your smartphones, something or the other uses internet data, which not only ends your data plan bit by bit but can also put private information ar risk. There is a dire need to monitor the usage of data on phones, excessive usage can lead to never ending hike in mobile data plans. There are some applications available on a smartphone which have the following features which can be highly useful to manage your data- data tracker, call tracking, data alarms, historical data and much more. These features can help you in tracking your data so that you can keep your FUP limit in mind. Here are some smartphone applications which can help you in monitoring data usage:

True Balance

True Balance enables pre-paid smartphone customers to keep track the consumption of mobile data. The app allows users to find out how much data has been consumed, how much balance is left and how many days that are left for the next recharge. All these information can be availed just through a swipe. Once a user launches the application, he/she gets the following benefits – Main balance remaining, Rate cutter expiry, Data, Call pack remaining expiry, and Promo balance remaining & expiry. It is a very effective tool to manage the user’s data balance. The app can also be used for recharges, where it also recommends recharge plans based on data and frequent app usages.

My Data Manager

My Data Manager is an app that enables the user to take control of the mobile data usage and effectively saving money on the monthly phone bills. The company claims that more than 11.5 million users have downloaded the My Data Manager application. The My Data Manager app can be used to track how much data has been used as well as get alerts before the mobile data runs out or postpaid users get charged with more fees. The app has, data trackers, app trackers, historical consumption of data and data usage alarms.

You may also like to watch:

Traffic Monitor

With the RadioOpt Traffic Monitor users can check their 3G / 4G speed and keep an eye on network coverage and data usage on their smartphones. The app is ad-free. Integrated key-features: speed test for 3G / 4G networks, inspection of network availability and data usage monitoring. With Traffic Monitor Task Manager, users can also manage apps. You can also do the following things: Speed test, check network coverage and work with a Task Manager.

Data Eye

DataEye saves mobile data and battery by enabling users to manage their mobile data traffic and helping them discover the latest offers. App based data usage control is also possible in the app which can regularise data-heavy background traffic. You can also: 1. Know where your data goes, 2. Extend your battery life, and 3. Manage data while roaming.

Opera Max

Opera Max app has the following features: 1. Show and save both mobile and Wi-Fi data, 2. Protect online piracy, 3. New VIP mode gives its users unlimited time in exchange for an ad, 4. Incognito mode across applications, and 5. blocking and restriction of data hungry applications. This app saves a lot of data while streaming video and music and social media too.