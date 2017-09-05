Reliance Jio 1st anniversary: 5 ways the telecom sector baby became a giant in 365 days

Reliance Jio has over 130 million subscribers on its 4G VoLTE network.

Exactly 1 year ago in September 2016, Mukesh Ambani opened the Reliance Jio SIM for Indians. He gave away SIMs for free and that too with no charges for data and calls. This very idea changed the landscape of Indian telecom industry. Now, we just cannot ignore the contribution Jio has provided in the current scenario of internet connectivity in the country. While there have been battles between Jio and other incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea, the resultant competition has been good for the consumer. All the rivals have been trying to match upto the offers. With more data to avail at lower costs and higher 4G internet speeds, the average Indian user has been happy.

Currently, Reliance Jio is the only network in India with complete 4G connectivity and boasts of more than 130 million subscribers which it has added in just 365 days. After disrupting the market with data and voice calling freebies, the company recently announced the JioPhone, priced effectively at Rs 0. Reliance Jio has already promised to offer voice calling for free forever. Apart from that, Jio has forced mobile data rates to become one of the cheapest in the world. This is mainly because its aggressive pricing forced other companies to bring down costs drastically. While there mostly have been hits, there have been a few misses as well. With billions of rupees splurged into the telecom market, Jio has managed to maintain its data service at such low costs. Rivals have complained that such moves are anti-competitive as there is no way to fight it out if a company offers services for free. One wonders, in the short term incumbents, can keep data charges low, but for how long can it sustain the revenue? Meanwhile, take a look at the top 5 achievements made by Reliance Jio in one year:

1. Social media surge: Due to the entry of Jio, India is now the largest sector for data consumption on popular social media websites like Google, Youtube, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Statistics have indicated that this country consumes over 100 crore GB of data each month. They stream videos for around 165 crore hours per month. They also make voice calls for over 250 crore minutes each day. Meanwhile, Jio has claimed that Facebook and Google have added over 70 million users since the Jio launch.

2. Internet speeds: According to the government’s TRAI SpeedTest portal, Jio has consistently achieved top internet speeds in India. It also has the biggest 4G network coverage in the country. Each month, Jio has bee able to achieve better speeds than Airtel, Vodafone and others. While there have been arguments regarding the data, yet it cannot be ignored that Jio has managed to bring up the total average internet speeds in the country.

3. Adding subscribers: Reliance Jio has been able to add the maximum number of subscribers in the shortest amount of time. It is the fastest subscriber adding telecom company in the world. In just 170 days, Reliance Jio added over 100 million users, which makes it 7 additions per second. Currently, there are more than 130 million customers of Jio.

4. Jio broadband: In India, the wireless broadband subscribers base currently stands at 282 million. This data was last published on June 30. If we compare it from the time before Reliance Jio was launched, the number of wireless broadband customers in India on August 31, 2016, was around 154 million.

5. Jio Phone: Reliance Jio managed to disrupt the Indian telecom sector with affordable data rates and free calling. But now, it has launched the one of a kind 4G-VoLTE feature phone. The Jio mobile is a feature phone, but users will be able to connect to the web, make free calls, play videos on televisions and more. According to the company, the phone received over 6 million pre-booking requests in one day. The Jio Phone could hit the market in the last week of September.