Reliance Jio 1GB data per day offer not enough? These two recharge plans give double and triple data daily

Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 and Rs 799 recharge plans offer 2GB and 3GB data per day.

Reliance Jio has several recharge options for data as well as voice call users. From Rs 19 to Rs 9,999, Jio has announced many tariff plans for its subscribers and have detailed them on its official website. However, the most popular offers from Reliance Jio include the Rs 309 and Rs 399 plans. The Jio Rs 309 offer from Jio provides users with 1GB of data per day for a period of 49 days and the Rs 399 offer gives the same amount of data for a period of 70 days. Additionally, Jio subscribers who buy these plans also get unlimited voice calling and SMS. However, after you use 1GB data at 4G speeds it comes down to just 64kbps once the data limit is exhausted. So, if 1GB data per day is not enough for you, Jio has two recharge options for you priced at Rs 599 and Rs 799.

Ever since Reliance Jio introduced its cheap data offers in India in 2016, there has been a huge surge in consumption. From video streaming to web browsing, Indians have started to use internet data more than ever. Owing to this, even rival telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, and BSNL have come up with cheap data offerings. However, Jio, with its 4G LTE speeds have kept on adding more subscribers. However, with more consumption, users now need more data. For high data users, the 1GB data per day offer may not be enough for most days. Therefore, Jio has also offered cheap deals for such subscribers. The Jio Rs 509 and Rs 799 recharge plans give double and triple data benefits for such users.

Under the Jio Rs 509 plan, users get 2GB of data per day at 4G speeds. The recharge option has a validity period of 49 days. This offer also comes with free unlimited voice calling and SMS options. Meanwhile, the Rs 799 plan offers 3GB of data per day to Jio subscribers. This offer has a validity period of 28 days. This offer also gets you unlimited voice calls and SMS. Additionally, Jio subscribers also get free access to the company’s suite of apps like JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic, and more. It should be noted that under both the offers there is a FUP limit (2GB and 3GB per day respectively), after which the speed will come down to 64kbps.

After incumbents like Airtel and Vodafone revamped some of their recharge plans to offer more data, Reliance Jio has heated up the aggressive telecom battle by also launching a cashback scheme. Under a new offer, Jio is offering triple cashback benefits to its subscribers. Under the new offer, if a user gets a recharge of Rs 309 or above, they get triple cashback upto Rs 2,599. This offer can be availed until December 15, 2017.