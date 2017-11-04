Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite: 1st sale date & timings out! From price to specifications, know everything here

Redmi Y1 is Xiaomi’s first phone in India which boasts a Selfie-light. (Photo from Mi’s website)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone series with two devices — Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite — aimed at selfie enthusiasts. The devices will compete with those from the stables of Oppo and Vivo. And, are priced at Rs 6,999 onwards. According to Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain, “Redmi Y1 is our first phone in India which boasts a Selfie-light. This, paired with a 16 MP front facing camera, ensures selfies come out bright and clear even in challenging conditions.”

Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite: From 1st sale date & timings to price to specifications, here are all the details:-

Redmi Y1:-

5.5-inch display

13MP rear and 16MP front camera

3,080mAh battery

3GB RAM/32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999

4GB/64GB variant will be available for Rs 10,999

Redmi Y1 Lite:-

5.5-inch display

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage (expandable upto 128GB)

13MP rear and 5MP front camera

3,080mAh battery

It is priced at Rs 6,999

Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite: 1st sale: Date and timings

Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite will be available from November 8 at 12 PM at Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Xiaomi’s offline partners.

Xiaomi while releasing Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite mobile phones had said that it expects 30 per cent of its sales in India to come through offline stores by this year-end. The company, which forayed into the Indian market by selling its handsets online only, has been gradually ramping up its offline presence through partners.

Xiaomi sells its products through offline channels like large format stores, multi-brand outlets and its own Mi Homes.