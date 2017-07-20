Redmi phones Re 1 flash sale over; try Bid To Win to buy Xiaomi products at lowest prices: What is it and how it works

Redmi’s BID TO WIN contest will begin at 2, 4, 6 and 8 PM today. (Photo from MI website)

Xiaomi got huge traffic on its website and app on its Re 1 flash sale conducted to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the smartphone giant. Now, several users are disheartened as they couldn’t buy Redmi phones and other products in the Re 1 flash sale. But, still, there are immense chances of buying the phones and other products that too at the lowest prices by means of Bid To Win method. Netizens and buyers are curious to know that what is Bid To Win and how it works. Xiaomi’s Bid To Win contest is on and it will continue to remain open at 2 PM, 4 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM on Thursday. Here is all you need to know about Bid To Win and how you can grab Redmi smartphones at lowest and unique prices:-

– Bid to win will begin at 2, 4, 6 and 8 PM today i.e. Thursday (Note these timings as bidding wil start at these timings only)

– According to Mi website, “For your bid to be the winning bid, it should be unique AND the lowest for the time-slot. If you win, you get the product at the price of your bid!”

– For example

Rs 100 is Lowest But Not Unique

Rs 200.10 is Lowest and Unique

Rs 249.50 is Unique But Not Lowest

Hence, the winner here is Rs 200.10

EXPLAINED

– Always remember your bid should be lowest and unique, only then you will emerge as a winner.