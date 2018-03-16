Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro ‘surprise’ sale today at 12 pm: Here’s how you can buy via Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will be entitled to receive Rs 2,200 as cashback if they are Jio customers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sale will begin today at 12 noon, surprisingly as the smartphones are sold on Wednesday every week. The sale will be conducted on Flipkart and the company’s website Mi.com. In addition, the smartphones will be available to book offline via the Mi Home stores that are currently open in select cities across the country. There will be limited stocks of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro units in the sale so the interested buyers will have to be quick while making the purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes in two models in India – 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The former variant costs Rs 9,999 while the latter is priced at Rs 11,999.

Coming to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is the top model of the series, there are two models having 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The first model is priced at Rs 13,999 in India whereas the top variant with 6GB RAM will be available to purchase at Rs 16,999.

In addition, the buyers of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be entitled to receive Rs 2,200 as cashback if they are Jio customers. The Jio Football offer is applicable on the purchase of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. After you purchase the smartphone, you will need to insert your Jio SIM card inside the phone and activate the SIM card. Then, install the MyJio app and make a recharge of either Rs 198 or Rs 299 if you don’t have a tariff plan running currently. Post this, Jio will offer you 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each that can be redeemed on subsequent recharges.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sport 5.99-inch full-HD+ displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC while a less powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor powers the Redmi Note 5. The Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a dual camera setup on the rear consisting of a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel shooter, accompanied by an LED flash, while the Redmi Note 5 sports a single 12-megapixel camera on the rear side. For selfies, the Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a 20-megapixel camera while the Redmi Note 5 houses a 5-megapixel camera.