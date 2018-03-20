Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro sale tomorrow at 12 pm: Price in India, specifications

The sale begins at 12 pm tomorrow

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on sale tomorrow, March 21 at 12 pm. The interested customers can buy the smartphones via online channels – Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home offline stores. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro are available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue colours. However, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM model will only be available in Black colour option.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has two RAM and storage variants – the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with the price points of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The sale will see the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in limited stocks.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro come with 5.99-inch full-HD+ displays having an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC while the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a rear dual camera setup – 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel – with support for an LED flash, while the Redmi Note 5 sports a 12-megapixel camera on the rear. For selfies, the Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a 20-megapixel camera while the Redmi Note 5 houses a 5-megapixel camera.