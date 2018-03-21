Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart, Mi.com: Here’s how to buy

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available to buy in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue colour options

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sale will begin today, March 7 at 12 pm. The sale will be conducted via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available to buy in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue colour options. However, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM model will only be available in Black colour option. The sale will see the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro units in limited stocks, so the interested buyers will need to be quick while booking.

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India and Offers

The Redmi Note 5 price in India has been set at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. Similarly, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 16,999.

The interested buyers can head to Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores to purchase the smartphones, however, like the previous sales, the smartphones will be in limited stocks, requiring the buyers to be really fast while ordering online. Flipkart is offering No Cost EMI option for the Bajaj Finserv and HDFC credit card holders. In addition, the buyers will be eligible for the Jio Football Offer if they are also Jio subscribers. The offer will entitle the buyers with a Rs 2,200 cashback along with up to 4.5TB 4G data on the monthly recharges worth Rs 198 or Rs 299.

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro come with 5.99-inch full-HD+ displays having an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC while the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a rear dual camera setup – 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel – with support for an LED flash, while the Redmi Note 5 sports a 12-megapixel camera on the rear. For selfies, the Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a 20-megapixel camera while the Redmi Note 5 houses a 5-megapixel camera.