Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro sale today at 12 noon: How to book via Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro sale today: The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a rear dual camera setup – 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel – with support for an LED flash

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sale begins at 12 noon today. This is the third sale that will be conducted via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. The third sale of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will also see the availability of all the colour models – Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue, along with the 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro that will go on sale for the first time. However, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM model will only be available in Black colour option.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes in two RAM and storage models – 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model costs Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs 11,999. Similarly, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 16,999. The interested buyers can head to Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores to purchase the smartphones, however, like the first and second sales, this time the smartphones will be in limited stock again, requiring the buyers to be really fast while ordering online.

For the specifications, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sport 5.99-inch full-HD+ displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC while the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a rear dual camera setup – 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel – with support for an LED flash, while the Redmi Note 5 sports a 12-megapixel camera on the rear. For selfies, the Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a 20-megapixel camera while the Redmi Note 5 houses a 5-megapixel camera.