Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-orders start at 12 pm today: How to book one without flash sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will go up for pre-orders at 12 pm today, April 13 via Mi.com and Flipkart. The pre-orders for the smartphone will make it easier for the buyers who could not book the Redmi Note 5 Pro during the flash sales. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in March this year, alongside the Redmi Note 5. Both the smartphones have been available during the flash sales via Flipkart and Mi.com. The smartphones are also available via offline channels, however, with Rs 500 added to their price.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro India price is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-order window opens at 12 pm today, April 13. The customers will be able to purchase the smartphones via Mi.com and Flipkart. The pre-orders would help lessen the rush during the flash sales, that leads to many disgruntled customers who even after trying multiple times could not book a single unit.

The number of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro units that a customer can book will be maximum two. The Cash on Delivery (CoD) option will also not be available for the buyers and they will be required to make the upfront payment. The pre-orders can also be cancelled and the company says the refund will be issued to the customer.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio. The camera on the back has two RGB sensors – 12-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary. There is a 20-megapixel front camera on the phone along with an LED flash. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.