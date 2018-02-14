Redmi Note 5 price in India, live streaming of launch, specs; all you need to know

Redmi Note 5 to launch today.(Twitter)

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Redmi smartphone. Redmi Note 5 launch in India will take place on Wednesday. The smartphone will be launched at an event in New Delhi. Xiaomi had recently launched a teaser of the smartphone and has tipped that it will finally roll out its Mi TV series of television in India at the event. The Mi TV will be called Mi TV 4. The Chinese company has not yet launched the phone in any country including China, making India the first country to receive the smartphone. As the smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive it is expected to be available on the e-commerce website along will Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

When will the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 be launched?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be launched on February 14, Wednesday. India will be the first country to enjoy the phone.

What time will Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 launch?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be launched at an event at 12 pm in New Delhi.

WATCH Redmi Note 5 Live Streaming

Where can one Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 launch live streaming?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be live streamed on Mi India’s official website.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications?

Redmi Note 5 specifications as per the leaks suggest that the device will be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio and bezel-less design. The leaks suggested that the handset is expected to be launched in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone will follow the same dual camera setup, featuring a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera sensor. Additionally, it could sport an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with 1080p video recording. The smartphone is also rumoured to include a 4100mAh battery. Lastly, some early renders showed a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price?

The leaks suggest that Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India will have a base price of CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,400).