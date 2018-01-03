Redmi Note 5 details leaked! From specs to price to launch date, here is all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could be launched in the second quarter of 2018 and the price and specifications of Redmi Note 5 have been leaked. (Image of Redmi Note 4 for representation)

Redmi Note 5 rumours have been doing the rounds with the latest being about its specifications, price and launch timeline. The smartphone is reportedly undergoing internal testing, ending the rumours that Xiomi will launch the Redmi 5 Plus instead of the Red Note 5 as the successor to Redmi Note 4. As per MyDrivers report, Xiomi Redmi 5 will be launched in Q2 2018. The report also suggests that the smartphone will be priced higher than its predecessor, and is expected to have a price tag of 1599 Yuan (approximately Rs 15,700). However, the launch date for the smartphone’s launch in India is still not out.

Notably, the release has been delayed as the company is waiting for Qualcomm to announce its latest Snapdragon 632 processor. Redmi Note 5 might be run with MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The smartphone is expected to feature a 5.99-inch full HD plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. As per the report, Redmi Note 5 will be housed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. There will be two variants- 3 GB RAM and 32 GB and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. On the camera front, the smartphone is said to pack a dual camera setup on the rear. Earlier reports have also suggested a 5-megapixel front camera.

Talking about the optics, the Redmi Note 4 successor is said to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising of two 12MP sensors.

The current Redmi Note 4 was launched way back in January last year. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and a 5.5-inch Full HD display. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 continues to be the best-selling smartphone in India, according to market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). The company approximately shipped 4 million units in India till date.