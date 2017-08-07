Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart: First time ever, avail extra Rs 1000 off; check date and other details

It features 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.0 GHz), 4,100 mAh battery, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras. (Photo from Flipkart website)

Flipkart has announced a new sale on its website. The ’72 hours of the redmi note 4 sale’ is offering extra Rs 1000 off over regular exchange value. According to Flipkart website, the sale will begin on 9th August and will continue till 11th August. It is for the first time that on offer, you can avail extra Rs 1000 off over regular exchange value, as claimed on the Flipkart site. Flipkart claims that Redmi note 4 is India’s number selling smartphone. 20 lakh Redmi note 4 were sold in just 120 days, as per a promotional banner on Flipkart website.

Date of sale: 9-11 August

Sale link: http://www.flipkart.com/redmi-note-4-store

Redmi note 4 was launched by Xiaomi in three variants. It features 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.0 GHz), 4,100 mAh battery, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras.

The three variants – 2GB RAM/32GB memory, 3GB RAM/32GB memory and 4GB RAM/64GB memory – are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

The first sale for Redmi Note 4 was conducted on January 23 on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Currently, apart from smartphones, Xiaomi sells products like air purifiers, fitness bands, VR headsets and power banks in India.