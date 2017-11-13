Redmi Note 4: Exciting news for Mi fans, Xiaomi announces permanent price drop; how and where to buy

India’s #1 selling smartphone: Redmi Note 4 (Photo from Mi website)

It’s an exciting news for Mi fans! Xiaomi India has announced a permanent price drop on Redmi Note 4. Taking to Twitter, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain confirmed, “We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India’s #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999! Head to http://Mi.com and @Flipkart now! RT if you are excited.” Now, the Redmi Note 4’s 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹ 11,999. Interested gadget lovers can buy it on Mi and Flipkart.

Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 4 smartphone in January this year. Talking about the Redmi Note 4, Jain had said the company hopes to sell double the volume of the device’s predeccesor, Redmi Note 3. Redmi Note 4 was launched in three variants — feature 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.0 GHz), 4,100 mAh battery, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras. The three variants were 2GB RAM/32GB memory, 3GB RAM/32GB memory and 4GB RAM/64GB memory. The first sale for Redmi Note 4 was conducted on January 23 on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Exciting news Mi Fans: We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India’s #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999! Head to http://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart now! RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Y4qZ2Z5kri — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 13, 2017

Earlier, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi had said that it is keen on bringing to India more of its ecosystem products that are available in his home market as it looks to further increase its revenue. The company crossed the USD 1 billion revenue mark in India in 2016.

“This year, we are looking at what more ecosystem products we can introduce in India. We are exploring the market and seeing if there is a need (for the products),” Xiaomi India head Manu Jain had said.

Currently, apart from smartphones, Xiaomi sells products like air purifiers, fitness bands, VR headsets and power banks in India. Xiaomi has invested in over 50 companies that design and manufacture products beyond its three core product categories — smartphones, smart TVs and smart routers — that forms the ‘Mi Ecosystem’. These include products like smart electric rice cooker, smart suitcase, Ninebot (hoverboard), smart scales and drones, among others, in its portfolio.