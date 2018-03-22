Redmi 5A sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart, Mi.com: How to buy and specifications

The Redmi 5A will be available in Dark Grey, Rose Gold, Gold, and Lake Blue colour options

Redmi 5A will be up for grabs at the sale that will begin at 12 pm today, March 22. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be available to buy via Flipkart and Mi.com. It is worth mentioning that the introductory offer on the Redmi 5A is now over, reversing the price back to Rs 5,999 in India. The Redmi 5A will be available in Dark Grey, Rose Gold, Gold, and Lake Blue colour options. The Lake Blue colour option of Redmi 5A will go for sale for the first time today.

Redmi 5A Price in India

The Redmi 5A is priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, It was earlier selling at Rs 4,999, but the inaugural offer has ended now. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model will be available at Rs 6,999. Both the smartphone models will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com.

In addition, Xiaomi Redmi 5A buyers will be eligible for the Jio Football Offer, given they are Jio subscribers, as well. A cashback of Rs 2,200 will be given to the buyers in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each that can be redeemed in subsequent recharges on the network.

Redmi 5A Specifications

The Redmi 5A is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android Nougat-based MIUI 9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with two RAM configurations – 2GB and 3GB. The internal storage comes in two options – 16GB and 32GB with microSD expandability. The Redmi 5A bears a 5-inch HD display. The handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the phone.