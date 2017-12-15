Ready for Redmi Note 5? Here are all the new features Xiaomi may bring for you

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: A quick look at the expected price, specifications, and features. (Representational image)

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is one of the most anticipated devices that is due next year. Xiaomi has become a hugely successful mobile manufacturer in India and has been aggressively launching new smartphones. From the Redmi Y1 to the Mi MIX 2, Xiaomi has rolled out several smartphones in all the segments. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is still the most popular smartphone in the country. It is therefore understandable that Xiaomi fans are excited about the launch of its successor, the Redmi Note 5. It is being speculated that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will launch in India, in January 2018. Last year, around the same time, the Chinese manufacturer had launched the Redmi Note 4 in India.

Xiaomi has not revealed any details about the Redmi Note 5. The company usually rolls out teasers indicating upcoming smartphones in the market. Meanwhile, rumour mills have already started churning and there have been several leaks regarding the device too. Many reports have been speculating about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, that has given us some insight on the features that we can expect from the device. Notably, Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 5 in China and it packs the popular display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Reports suggest that now the Redmi Note 5 launch is imminent and it could be in the first month of the new year itself. Here is a quick look at the expected price, specifications, and features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

Chinese website Weibo has already leaked a few live images of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. According to the pictures spotted, the Redmi Note 5 could come with a full-screen display and a dual camera setup. Other reports suggest that the Redmi Note 5 will have major upgrades from the Redmi Note 4, in terms of camera, design, and display. While the Redmi Note 4 had a 5.5-inch screen, the Redmi Note 5 may feature a 5.2-inch display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. The Redmi Note 5 has been tipped to contain a 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of storage, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to come in 2 variants: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory. When it comes to the camera, the Redmi Note 4 had a 13MP camera at the back. However, according to reports, Xiaomi may pack two 12MP cameras at the back of Redmi Note 5. Meanwhile, the selfie shooter may still remain to be 5MP.

The Xiaomi Note 5 will expectedly run the Android Nougat, but it may also soon update it to Android Oreo. However, based on history, Xiaomi will run the MIUI 9 on the top. In terms of price, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will stay in the Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 range as it is the company’s most popular segment in India.