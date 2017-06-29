Ransomware attack: No impact on India, says Gulshan Rai, National Cyber Security Adviser

In the wake of the ransomware attack, national cybersecurity adviser Gulshan Rai told FE there’s no need to panic. (Image: Reuters)

In the wake of the ransomware attack, national cybersecurity adviser Gulshan Rai told FE there’s no need to panic. Excerpts:

Impact on India:

I will say there’s been no impact on India. Only JNPT’s operations got impacted as a Dutch company, AP Moller-Maersk, which is an affected entity globally, operates one of the gateway terminals India at JNPT. Maersk shut down its system, which was a right step as a precautionary measure. Otherwise government systems are fine, banking system is fine. I am going to Mumbai to assess the situation and to find possible solutions.

On possibility of further spread:

There should be no panic. We had taken precautionary steps earlier and therefore we are not impacted. Everything is working fine barring the JNPT where the problem, as I said is because the system is connected to AP Moller-Maersk’s headquarters which is located overseas.

On security of banking and government system:

They are absolutely safe. You tell me, have you heard of any problem in the banking system? I am telling you barring the JNPT terminal, which is linked to overseas system, there’s absolutely no impact in the country.